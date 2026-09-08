Annville, PA – Today, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) presented Veterans ServiceAwards to five veteran service officers in Tioga and Potter counties for their exemplary service helping veterans in need following Tropical Storm Debbie last fall. The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, and flash flooding to Pennsylvania, leaving many veterans displaced, with property damage and in need of financial assistance.

“These five individuals stepped forward, going above and beyond at a time when they were needed most by veterans and their families,” said Brian Natali, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “Our partnership with the county offices is invaluable and we could not reach and assist veterans deep into the communities where they live without them. Thanks to this quick work, 58 veterans in Potter and Tioga counties were able to quickly begin the recovery process from the tragic storm.”

Representing Potter County, Michael Pepper, Rene Klicklighter worked feverishly for the weeks following the storm to help 20 veterans process their requests for Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) grants and quickly get the money they needed to start their recovery from the storm damage. The hard work by Pepper and Klicklighter resulted in $30,400 being granted to veterans in need.

In Tioga County, Rhianon Forrest, Jodi Stevens and Timothy Cleveland wasted no time assisting 38 veterans process VTA grant applications and expeditiously receive the financial assistance they needed to build back their lives. The diligent work of Forrest, Stevens and Cleveland resulted in grants for veterans totaling $58,600.

For more information about the VTA’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance. To apply, eligible veterans should contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs in the county in which they reside.

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