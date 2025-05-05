Apply for a Mail-in or Absentee Ballot

Deadlines for the Nov. 4, 2025, Municipal Election



5 p.m. Oct. 28: Your APPLICATION for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election office.



Your for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election office. 8 p.m. Nov. 4: Your county election office must RECEIVE your completed mail ballot by this time. A postmark by 8 p.m. Nov. 4 is not sufficient.



Reminder: Voting in a primary election for party nominees is limited to only voters registered as Democratic or Republican. However, all registered voters can vote in a primary election if the ballot includes any of the following in addition to party nominees:

a constitutional amendment question,

a ballot question, or

a special election in their district.

Contact your county board of elections for ballot information: vote.pa.gov/County. If you are unsure about your voter registration status, go to vote.pa.gov/Status

Missed the deadline to apply for your mail ballot? If you have an emergency--such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality--you may still be able to obtain a mail ballot after the Oct. 28 deadline. Find information here about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.