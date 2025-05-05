Together We Serve - October 2026

Veterans Affairs Veteran Programs PA National Guard News and Events Our Super Bowl Is Coming, And Our Veterans Take The Field As Champions Summer finally gave way to fall, and, as we look forward to the upcoming holidays, I am excited about all that the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is planning to serve and celebrate Pennsylvania veterans next month. Of course, Veterans Day is our “Super Bowl,” as we honor our champions – the commonwealth’s nearly 650,000 veterans. Our team will be spread throughout this state, marching in parades, giving speeches and attending ceremonies, all while showing those who served and continue to serve that your legacy of sacrifice is not forgotten. Something special DMVA is doing for veterans in November is rolling out an extra podcast. We will discuss the importance of connecting with a county director of veterans affairs to explore and apply for the benefits earned in service. We will also focus an episode on why it is important to honor veterans not just on Veterans Day, but every day. Don’t forget to check for those two special episodes of The Front Line on our website: The Front Line Podcast . While we look forward to sharing those stories next month, we are celebrating a massive victory for our community right now. We are also thrilled to share a historic milestone: Pennsylvania has officially adopted new regulations yielding the largest impact on veterans' state benefits in 35 years. The changes to benefit programs will broaden and better explain eligibility requirements, change income limits and add cost-of-living expense allowances in need-based programs. What this means is that Pennsylvania’s veterans will have greater access to benefits they have earned in service to this nation. Benefits impacted are Disabled Veterans’ Real Estate Tax Exemption; Amputee & Paralyzed Veterans’ Pension; the Blind Veterans' Pension; Veterans’ Temporary Assistance; Educational Gratuity. I strongly encourage all Pennsylvania veterans to connect with their local county director of veterans affairs to see how these updated regulations apply to them. Beyond expanding existing programs, the DMVA is committed to making sure no group is left behind. This month, we proudly rolled out the first in a series of free Listening Sessions to bring together women veterans and find out about the challenges they face after transitioning from military to civilian status. The DMVA is working to improve post-military access to benefits, ensure financial stability and increase a sense of belonging and visibility for the more than 64,000 women veterans across the commonwealth. Women are the fastest-growing demographic of veterans in the nation. It’s important that we focus on them now and work to understand their needs and challenges related to post military service.

Women currently make up about 10% of the total veteran population. The number of women veterans is trending toward 16% by 2043.

If interested in attending a session, it’s not too late to register for one of two in November. You can sign up here: Pennsylvania Women Veteran Listening Session Registration. The DMVA takes immense pride in being Pennsylvania’s leading veteran advocate. Our dedicated employees—many of whom are veterans themselves—work tirelessly every day under our banner of "One Team, One Mission." This mission extends across veterans, active military, families, Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy cadets and our veterans’ home residents alike. It was a true privilege to celebrate this collective drive at Fort Indiantown Gap during our annual Employee Recognition Awards, where we honored nearly 50 employees for their exemplary dedication, commitment and innovation. Finally, on the National Guard front, we had the distinct pleasure of meeting with our Lithuanian state partners during a visit by the Minister of National Defense, H.E. Robertas Kaunas, at Dickinson College in Carlisle. It was an honor to represent DMVA on a panel discussing our deep historical ties and analyzing how local relationships shape the North Atlantic Treaty Association's (NATO) broader security posture in the Baltics. As Veterans Day approaches, please join me in keeping the more than 2,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members currently deployed worldwide in your thoughts. We are profoundly grateful for their vital peacekeeping missions, and we eagerly look forward to their safe return home. Take care and don’t forget to take the time to enjoy Veterans Day. You earned it!!

Major General John R. Pippy

Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA

PA DMVA Director Honored For Volunteer Service, Leadership Service to country doesn’t end when you take off the uniform – it simply takes on a new mission. No one better demonstrates that than Brian Natali, director, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), Bureau of Reintegration and Outreach. Natali was presented with the commonwealth’s prestigious Maj. Octavius Catto medal Oct. 10 during a ceremony at the Union League in Philadelphia. Named in memory of Civil War-era Pennsylvania National Guard officer, educator and civil rights champion Maj. Octavius Catto, this medal recognizes exceptional volunteer service and leadership in support of Pennsylvania’s military community and veterans. A United States Marine Corps veteran, who served from 1989 to 1995, he has spent decades putting service before self in several roles across the commonwealth: Past department commandant of the Marine Corps League, Department of Pennsylvania.

Instrumental volunteer and advocate for the renovation of the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial at Fort Indiantown Gap. Decades of hands-on coordination supporting Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Wreaths Across America operations at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Daily leadership supporting all 67 county directors of veterans affairs across Pennsylvania. “We congratulate Brian on this well-earned commonwealth honor and thank him for his unwavering commitment to those who served,” said Keith Graham, DMVA executive director of Veterans Programs.

DMVA Now Accepting Veterans’ Trust Fund Grant Applications to Help Fund Programs Benefiting Veterans The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced that the 2027-28 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) will be accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans beginning Nov. 2, 2026. The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs statewide. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST, Dec. 18, 2026. Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. where an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline and application process will be provided. Slides from the meeting will be made available upon request. Interested parties can email ra-mvvettrustfund@pa.gov to receive the Teams link or meeting slides. “Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in order to protect the American way of life, and it’s our solemn obligation to stand by them during times of need,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Thanks to the resources provided by the VTF, Pennsylvania can honor their sacrifices and ensure they are never forgotten. This grant program unites us in a shared mission—serving those who served us.” The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.pa.gov/dmva/donate or mailed to: Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center, Attn: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, 40 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038-8202.

Veterans Day At Indiantown Gap National Cemetery And The PA Veterans’ Memorial The 2026 Veterans Day ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sun., Nov. 8. It will be held at the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial. This annual, rain-or-shine event honors fallen veterans and features a keynote address and placement of wreaths. The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located within the cemetery grounds, is the first veterans’ memorial in the commonwealth and honors veterans of all eras, from the Revolutionary War forward. It is also the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the 157 national cemeteries operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “This annual event, held in this sacred setting, is a fitting tribute to service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Keith Graham, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, executive director of Veterans Programs.

DMVA Outreach Team Collaboration During Senior Expo Results In Presentation Honoring Vietnam Veterans A chance meeting between Michael Groll and Jennifer Hagaman at the Cameron County Senior Expo led to the presentation of Vietnam War Veteran pins to deserving Vietnam veterans in the county. Groll works as a veterans’ employment representative for Pennsylvania CareerLink, and Hagaman as the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) region three veteran service officer (VSO). Lana Evans, DMVA region one VSO, was on hand to make the presentations. This is one of many examples of how DMVA’s outreach initiatives support veterans throughout the commonwealth.



Marine Corps Veteran Celebrates 103rd Birthday At HVH Mary Lidwell, a Marine Corps veteran and resident at Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH) in Blair County, celebrated her 103rd birthday in October. Four generations of her family gathered with her and fellow residents to reminisce. While everyone enjoyed cake and ice cream, music played along with video in the background highlighting historical events and items from the year Mary was born. Mary enlisted into the Marine Corps in March 1944 and served on active duty during WWII, from May 1944 to September 1945, as an aircraft mechanic (aka a Rosie the Riveter). Happy 103rd Birthday Mary!

Coffee With A Cop At PSSH The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) recently celebrated “Coffee with a Cop Day” Oct. 7. Veterans and local law enforcement officers spent the morning sharing stories over coffee and doughnuts. Thank you to the Erie Police Department and our Pennsylvania State Troopers for their time spent with our residents. National Coffee with a Cop Day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October, furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

October Marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time for our military and civilian communities to recognize relationship abuse, support survivors and promote prevention. Domestic violence can include physical harm, threats, stalking, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, financial control and other behaviors used to gain power over a partner or family member. It can affect people of any age, gender, background or community. Public awareness can make a difference. Friends, family members and coworkers who are concerned about someone’s safety can listen without judgment, avoid pressuring the person to leave, and help connect them with confidential support. Survivors may face heightened risk when attempting to leave; individualized safety planning is important. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential, 24/7 assistance, safety-planning support and referrals to local services. Call 800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or use the online chat service at The Hotline’s Website . Services are available in more than 170 languages. Young people experiencing dating abuse can contact the National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline at 866-331-9474.

While the Pennsylvania National Guard does not specifically have domestic violence resources, it is in the process of receiving further guidance on this matter from the National Guard Bureau. Check your Military One Source for additional resources available at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/relationships/prevent-violence-abuse/ This month, join our military community members to learn the warning signs of abuse, share reliable resources and help foster relationships built on respect, safety and accountability.

Training For Emerging Threats On The Battlefield Twenty-years ago, it was IEDs. Today, it’s unmanned aircraft systems. In the future, it could be something completely different. Whatever the latest battlefield threat is, the Army National Guard Training Support Branch's Emerging Threat Replication Program helps train U.S. service members to defeat it. At Fort Indiantown Gap, a four-man ETRP team operates out of the former PX building just off Fisher Avenue. The team’s focus is on training Pennsylvania Army National Guard soldiers, but they also train all units that come to Fort Indiantown Gap and at the point of need. “Our mission really is to integrate threat-based training into collective and individual unit training plans to improve and sustain readiness in preparation for mobilization,” said Jared Reed, the site lead at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Emerging Threat Replication Program. “Our big push right now is counter-UAS. That’s the emerging threat.” This threat-based training prepares squad through company-level elements for rotations at combat training centers, culminating training exercises and both stateside and overseas mobilizations. In addition to UAS employment and counter-UAS tactics, ETPR also provides immersive live, virtual and gaming-simulation training covering explosive hazards and counter-improvised threats; explosive ordnance disposal; cyber and electromagnetic activities; and warfighting functions to include tactical command and control, movement and maneuver, intelligence, fires, and sustainment. By providing realistic aerial-threat instruction, both in the classroom and in the field, ETRP ensures service members can effectively integrate and counter UAS technologies on the modern battlefield. (Provided by Brad Rhen) Full Article

201st RED HORSE Partners With National Park Service To Preserve Redwoods, Build Readiness This summer, airmen assigned to the 201st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE), 193rd Special Operations Wing and 111th Attack Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, partnered with the National Park Service through the Department of War's Innovative Readiness Training program. The effort was to complete construction projects throughout Redwood National and State Parks, all while strengthening expeditionary engineering skills in a real-world environment. See The Full Story (Provided by airmen 1st class Austin Stern & Kyan Stockman) 193rd Special Operations Medical Detachment Group Forges Multinational Bonds, Tests Endurance At Exercise Eleven members of the 193rd Special Operations Medical Group, Detachment 1, participated in Exercise Strong Shield 26-2, a multinational field training exercise held recently across seven districts in central and southern Lithuania. The exercise brought together military personnel from the United States, Denmark and Lithuania to provide realistic readiness training in a multinational environment. During the week-long exercise, the coalition established a fully functional medical facility inside a local high school, transforming the civilian space into a simulated treatment facility designed to replicate unconventional operational constraints. A New Mission: The Front Line ​This month, the fifth episode of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) new podcast, the Front Line, officially launched across all platforms. With a mission of teaching Pennsylvania’s veterans, their families and advocates, this episode details the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

DMVA Honors Nearly 50 Staff Members For Continued Outstanding Service To Pennsylvania Veterans, Servicemembers & Families

Today, the Pennsylvania Department and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) honored nearly 50 employees across the agency for their exemplary work in serving Pennsylvania’s servicemembers, veterans, and their families, during an awards ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap and streamed to the agency’s six veteran homes. The DMVA Employee Recognition Program includes awards for Innovation, Outstanding Service Achievement, Employee of the Year, and more. "Today, we celebrate one of the most important parts of our organization, our people. This past year we’ve reached many milestones and continued our growth together," said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "Through creativity, leadership, and commitment, our team continuously strives to innovate and better serve Pennsylvania veterans. Thank you to all those who help push our department forward, and congratulations to the honorees." The DMVA Employee Recognition Program includes awards for Innovation, Outstanding Service Achievement, Employee of the Year and more. The highest level of recognition, the TAG (The Adjutant General) Award recognizes an employee or team responsible for creating positive changes improving the lives of Pennsylvania veterans. This year’s recipient of the TAG Award is Sarah Herrr, grants and policy officer, who works in the department’s office of administration. Herr’s work has been instrumental in transforming DMVA’s grant program. Securing more than $22.4 million in grant applications this year, she effectively strengthened relationships with grantors, resolved past funding issues, created a comprehensive grants management system, and so much more.

Full Release DMVA Now Accepting Veterans’ Trust Fund Grant Applications To Help Fund Programs Benefiting Veterans The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) today announced that the 2027-28 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) will be accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations, and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 18, 2026. Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. where an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline, and application process will be provided. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the meeting. Slides from the meeting will be made available upon request for those unable to attend. Interested parties can email ra-mvvettrustfund@pa.gov to receive the Teams link or meeting slides. “Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in order to protect the American way of life, and it’s solemn obligation to stand by them during times of need,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Thanks to the resources provided by the VTF, Pennsylvania can honor their sacrifices and ensure they are never forgotten. This grant program unites us in a shared mission—serving those who served us.”

Full Release Shapiro Administration Launches Listening Sessions To Improve Post-Military Experiences For Pennsylvania’s Women Veterans Today, The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced a new series of free Listening Sessions designed to bring together Pennsylvania’s women veterans to learn about the unique challenges they face and highlight resources available to support them after transitioning from military to civilian status These listening sessions build on DMVA’s work to improve post-military access to benefits, ensure financial stability, and increase a sense of belonging and visibility for the more than 64,000 women veterans across the commonwealth. Women currently make up about 10% of the total veteran population. The number of women veterans is trending toward 16% by 2043. “Women are the fastest growing demographic of veterans in the nation. It’s important that we focus on them now and work to understand their needs and challenges related to post military service,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “These listening sessions will empower women veterans to elevate their community presence, openly share their insights, and drive meaningful, lasting progress." “Women veterans deal with unique challenges when exiting the military. Whether it is health care or just not being acknowledged and appreciated as veterans, women face an uphill battle,” said Marilyn Kelly-Cavotta, special advisor for Women and Minority Veterans.” It is important that we listen to what they have to say, so we as a commonwealth and nation properly support, recognize, and care for our women veterans as they continue to grow in numbers.”

Full Release KSCA Cadets Preparing For Their Future Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA) cadets prepare for their future with concentration in one of the three “E’s”: E ducation, E mployment or E nlistment. Cadets prepare for E nlistment with participation in the Military Club. Those bound for the military have already received instruction in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), which is a computer-based simulator that uses laser- and air-powered weapons and a digital screen to teach breathing, trigger control, sight picture and collective fire without wasting live ammunition. They have also practiced land navigation, and most recently, were given the opportunity to experience the repel tower, with the assistance of the repel tower master from the Army’s recruiting and retention division. This exercise helped them learn to trust the equipment, themselves and each other. New Growth Opportunities Through Archery The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) strives to offer cadets value-added experience aligned with their interests. Our latest venture is the successful launch of cadets’ participation in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). This was made possible through a growing and collaborative relationship with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. This new initiative provides KSCA cadets with a valuable opportunity to develop confidence, discipline and focus through the sport of archery. The NASP is an internationally recognized physical education program that has reached more than 1.3 million students annually across nearly every state, along with multiple countries. Its standardized curriculum helps students build lifelong skills such as concentration, self control and goal setting. Research conducted within NASP schools has shown that archery participation can improve classroom engagement, reduce behavioral issues and strengthen the students’ sense of personal achievement. This closely aligns with KSCA’s mission of fostering academic, emotional and physical growth. From Constituent Concern To Connection Veterans, service members and their families sometimes need help with military records, veterans benefits, Pennsylvania National Guard matters or other services connected to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

Often, the best first step is to contact the office or organization that handles the issue. But, sometimes a question goes unanswered, a problem cannot be resolved or it is unclear where next to turn.

In those situations, your Pennsylvania state representative or state senator may be able to help.

When a state legislator’s office contacts DMVA on behalf of a constituent—a person who lives in that legislator’s district— the DMVA Legislative Affairs Office helps to ensure the request reaches the right program office who is in the best position to assist. Depending on the issue, that may include staff who work with veteran’s benefits, military records, Pennsylvania National Guard matters, veterans homes or other DMVA programs and services.

Legislative Affairs does not make decisions about benefits or services. Instead, the office helps connect legislators with the DMVA office who can review the issue and provide timely information to the requesting constituent.

If you have already tried to resolve a DMVA- or Pennsylvania National Guard-related issue and still need assistance, you can find your Pennsylvania state representative or state senator using the Find My Legislator tool. Staying Up-To-Date On Post Reminder that Fort Indiantown Gap’s iSportsman website shows upcoming events happening on post. Hunters can zero their weapons before hunting season on Nov. 7 utilizing Range 38. The firewood yard is also open for utilization Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. These operating hours exclude federal holidays. More information can be found at https://ftig.isportsman.net/. Jobs Are you interested in state jobs at DMVA or federal government jobs in PA? Click the links below to find your new career today!

Click here to find available jobs at DMVA

Click here to find available federal government jobs in Pennsylvania Events Interested in attending a veteran or military event near year? Find events happening in your area below!

Click here to view a list of events happening in the commonwealth





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