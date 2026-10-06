Annville, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) honored nearly 50 employees across the agency for their exemplary work in serving Pennsylvania’s servicemembers, veterans, and their families, during an awards ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap and streamed to the agency’s six veteran homes.

The DMVA Employee Recognition Program includes awards for Innovation, Outstanding Service Achievement, Employee of the Year, and more.

"Today, we celebrate one of the most important parts of our organization, our people. This past year we’ve reached many milestones and continued our growth together," said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "Through creativity, leadership, and commitment, our team continuously strives to innovate and better serve Pennsylvania veterans. Thank you to all those who help push our department forward, and congratulations to the honorees."

The DMVA Employee Recognition Program includes awards for Innovation, Outstanding Service Achievement, Employee of the Year and more.

The highest level of recognition, the TAG (The Adjutant General) Award recognizes an employee or team responsible for creating positive changes improving the lives of Pennsylvania veterans.

This year’s recipient of the TAG Award is Sarah Herrr, grants and policy officer, who works in the department’s office of administration. Herr’s work has been instrumental in transforming DMVA’s grant program. Securing more than $22.4 million in grant applications this year, she effectively strengthened relationships with grantors, resolved past funding issues, created a comprehensive grants management system, and so much more.

The 2026 DMVA Employee of the Year is Rachel Guldin, administrative officer three, working in DMVA’s division of grants, analysis, and initiatives. Being recognized for her outstanding leadership in modernizing and managing the department’s $6.18 million veterans grant portfolio, Guldin improved department efficiency; strengthened compliance; kept critical programs running during the Fiscal Year 2025–26 budget delay; and sustained operations through a leadership transition.

The DMVA employs more than 2,500 civilian personnel in communities statewide.

To learn more about DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.