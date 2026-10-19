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    Shapiro Administration Launches Listening Sessions to Improve Post-Military Experiences for Pennsylvania’s Women Veterans

    DMVA is launching a series of listening sessions to meet directly with the commonwealth’s more than 64,000 women veterans to learn more about their experience, build community, and connect them with resources

    October 19, 2026

    Annville, PA – Today, The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced a new series of free Listening Sessions designed to bring together Pennsylvania’s women veterans to learn about the unique challenges they face and highlight resources available to support them after transitioning from military to civilian status

    These listening sessions build on DMVA’s work to improve post-military access to benefits, ensure financial stability, and increase a sense of belonging and visibility for the more than 64,000 women veterans across the commonwealth.

    Women currently make up about 10% of the total veteran population. The number of women veterans is trending toward 16% by 2043.

    “Women are the fastest growing demographic of veterans in the nation. It’s important that we focus on them now and work to understand their needs and challenges related to post military service,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “These listening sessions will empower women veterans to elevate their community presence, openly share their insights, and drive meaningful, lasting progress."

    “Women veterans deal with unique challenges when exiting the military. Whether it is health care or just not being acknowledged and appreciated as veterans, women face an uphill battle,” said Marilyn Kelly-Cavotta, special advisor for Women and Minority Veterans.” It is important that we listen to what they have to say, so we as a commonwealth and nation properly support, recognize, and care for our women veterans as they continue to grow in numbers.”

    Three sessions are currently scheduled for 2026, with more in the works for 2027. Here are the three upcoming sessions women veterans can register for and attend:

     

    Oct. 21, 2026

    6-8 p.m.

    Mellon Heritage Veteran Outreach & Wellness Center

    2142 Freeport Road

    North East, PA 16428

     

    Nov. 21, 2026

    11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    Lancaster Public Library

    151 North Queen Street

    Lancaster, PA 17603

     

    Nov. 22, 2026

    2-4 p.m.

    American Legion Gardner Werner Post 154

    14515 State Route 3001 

    Montrose, PA 18088

     

    Use this link to register for a free listening session: 
    https://bit.ly/PennsylvaniaWomenVeteransListeningSessionRegistration

    You can learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.

    DMVA Media Contacts

    Angela Watson

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Media

    Joseph Butera

    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Media