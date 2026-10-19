Annville, PA – Today, The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced a new series of free Listening Sessions designed to bring together Pennsylvania’s women veterans to learn about the unique challenges they face and highlight resources available to support them after transitioning from military to civilian status

These listening sessions build on DMVA’s work to improve post-military access to benefits, ensure financial stability, and increase a sense of belonging and visibility for the more than 64,000 women veterans across the commonwealth.

Women currently make up about 10% of the total veteran population. The number of women veterans is trending toward 16% by 2043.

“Women are the fastest growing demographic of veterans in the nation. It’s important that we focus on them now and work to understand their needs and challenges related to post military service,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “These listening sessions will empower women veterans to elevate their community presence, openly share their insights, and drive meaningful, lasting progress."

“Women veterans deal with unique challenges when exiting the military. Whether it is health care or just not being acknowledged and appreciated as veterans, women face an uphill battle,” said Marilyn Kelly-Cavotta, special advisor for Women and Minority Veterans.” It is important that we listen to what they have to say, so we as a commonwealth and nation properly support, recognize, and care for our women veterans as they continue to grow in numbers.”

Three sessions are currently scheduled for 2026, with more in the works for 2027. Here are the three upcoming sessions women veterans can register for and attend:

Oct. 21, 2026

6-8 p.m.

Mellon Heritage Veteran Outreach & Wellness Center

2142 Freeport Road

North East, PA 16428

Nov. 21, 2026

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lancaster Public Library

151 North Queen Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Nov. 22, 2026

2-4 p.m.

American Legion Gardner Werner Post 154

14515 State Route 3001

Montrose, PA 18088

Use this link to register for a free listening session:

https://bit.ly/PennsylvaniaWomenVeteransListeningSessionRegistration