Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) today announced that the 2027-28 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) will be accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations, and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 18, 2026.

Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. where an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline, and application process will be provided. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the meeting. Slides from the meeting will be made available upon request for those unable to attend.

Interested parties can email ra-mvvettrustfund@pa.gov to receive the Teams link or meeting slides.

“Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in order to protect the American way of life, and it’s solemn obligation to stand by them during times of need,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Thanks to the resources provided by the VTF, Pennsylvania can honor their sacrifices and ensure they are never forgotten. This grant program unites us in a shared mission—serving those who served us.”

Grant Funding Availability

Grant funding up to $15,000 is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The area of emphasis for applicants in this category is:

Expanded services & direct programming

Grant funding up to $40,000 is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are:

Mental health and behavioral health

Transportation

Employment

Since 2013 when the grant program began, 377 grants totaling $9,968,473 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate their county juror stipend; when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs, or motor vehicle registrations; when purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates; when purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or through private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.pa.gov/dmva/donate or mailed to: Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center,

Attn: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, 40 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038-8202.



To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit Veterans' Trust Fund or follow DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or

https://x.com/padmva.





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