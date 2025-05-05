For Educators & School Counselors
ASVAB Career Exploration Program (CEP)
The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) helps students in 10th grade and above discover their aptitudes, interests, and values while providing free online tools to explore and plan careers across more than 1,000 occupations. These include business, government, non-profit, and the military, available to all students regardless of post-secondary plans.
School Counselors:
- Use the ASVAB CEP At Your School link or contact your local military recruiter to schedule an ASVAB administration at your school.
- Virtual training will be made available to ensure readiness for test administration.
- Advertise the opportunity with your students and parents/caregivers.
- Help to prepare students for the ASVAB by sharing provided suggestions and resources.
- The ASVAB with a score of 31 meets the criteria for the Alternative Assessment Pathway for Pennsylvania’s Graduation Requirements. The ASVAB may be offered as early as 10th grade; however, for the ASVAB to support eligibility for enlistment, it must be taken in the junior or senior year.
- A subset of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), the AFQT score determines basic qualification for enlistment and is comprised of Paragraph Comprehension, Word Knowledge, Mathematics Knowledge, and Arithmetic Reasoning. Neither the PiCAT nor the ASVAB with accommodations may be utilized to satisfy this criterion.
- A student may participate in the ASVAB prior to senior year; however, the student’s AFQT score must meet or exceed the minimum score for admittance to a branch of the armed services during the year in which the student graduates.
For Students and Parents
Secondary Education Opportunities
Keystone State Challenge Academy
The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is a free, 22-week residential program at Fort Indiantown Gap that helps Pennsylvania youth ages 16–18 build discipline, earn academic credits or a GED, and develop the life skills needed for a successful future.
Classes begin twice a year, in mid-January and mid-July, and provide a structured, supportive environment where cadets can grow academically, physically, and personally.
The KSCA uses a military academy-style model to instill structure, responsibility, and self-discipline. Cadets can work toward earning a GED or recovering high school credits.
The program is a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the National Guard Bureau, in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and has been transforming the lives of Pennsylvania’s youth since 2022. Students who attend KSCA have the chance to reset, refocus, and start on a path to success in school, career, and life.
To begin the application process, interested students can start with a quick eligibility check, after which an admissions advisor will guide them through the next steps, including an orientation and final acceptance. KSCA also welcomes volunteers and mentors to support cadets as positive role models during their journey.
Resources
More information: Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy | Department of Military and Veterans Affairs | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Check your eligibility: Confirm Your Eligibility
Volunteer as a Mentor: Apply to Be a Mentor for the Keystone State Challenge Academy | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Contact: RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov
For more information or to check eligibility: RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov | 717-861-7767
Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC)
The Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) develops high school students’ leadership, citizenship, and personal responsibility while offering academic credit, scholarships, and preparation for future civilian or military leadership roles.
Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps is a federal program sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces. It is offered at schools nationwide and on military bases, combining classroom instruction with physical training and practical leadership opportunities. It is not required that students who participate in JROTC programs go on to military service after high school.
Options for taking the ASVAB:
The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) helps students in 10th grade and beyond discover their aptitudes, interests, and values. The program provides free online tools to explore and plan careers across more than 1,000 occupations, including business, government, non-profit, and the military, and are available to all students regardless of their post-secondary plans.
- Contact a high school counselor. Many high schools offer the ASVAB. Students who take the ASVAB during their junior or senior year can use the test score to enlist.
- Contact a military recruiter. A recruiter can assist with scheduling the ASVAB at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) or providing the Pre-screening, Internet-delivered Computer Adaptive Test (PiCat). The PiCat is taken from home and is not valid for enlistment unless scheduled with a recruiter to go to MEPS within 45 days to take a shortened 15-minute ASVAB. The purpose of the shortened assessment is to validate the results of the test taken at home.
An online ASVAB practice test is available to anyone without contacting a counselor or recruiter.
Postsecondary Education Opportunities
Minuteman Scholarships for College Students
The Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarship (part of the Minuteman Campaign) provides full tuition, fees, or room and board for up to four years at ROTC-hosting colleges while training students as future leaders in the U.S. Army Reserve through the Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) program.
The GRFD Minuteman Scholarship aims to:
Provide financial support for college education while pursuing Army Reserve service.
Train well-prepared officers to strengthen the Reserve Components and enhance the total Army force.
Give students real-world leadership experience, professional development, and a head start in military and civilian careers
Recipients of the scholarship not only receive financial aid for college but also develop leadership, teamwork, and military skills while serving in the Army Reserve, preparing them for future success in both military and civilian life.
- View Eligibility & Application Steps: GRFD Scholarship Minuteman Campaign
Additional Minuteman Resources
Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)
ROTC programs offer scholarships that help cover the cost of your tuition and school supplies while you work towards becoming a commissioned Officer. Academic and physical eligibility requirements and application deadlines vary by program.
- College Locator | U.S. Air Force ROTC
- High School Scholarship Requirements | Scholarships | U.S. Air Force ROTC
Navy ROTC (includes Navy Nurse Corps and Marine Corps)
- Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps - Home Page searchable list of schools
- Naval Reserve Officer Training (NROTC) | Navy.com eligibility requirements
ROTC and Service Academies Resource
Forge Your Future (FYF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides free application support and guidance to high school students aspiring to attend a U.S. Service Academy or ROTC program. The resources shared below include a breakdown of eligibility requirements by military branch as well as a high school timeline.
U.S. Service Academies
U.S. Service Academies are prestigious institutions that train future leaders of the U.S. military while providing a world-class education. Individuals may choose to join a Service Academy to receive a rigorous academic experience, develop leadership skills, and serve their country as a commissioned officer upon graduation.
Interested students may consider applying for a summer experience in the summer before senior year to experience military academy life.
For more information on the military academy application process, see Military Academy Process.
Military Academies
Contact a Recruiter
Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting
Pennsylvania Air National Guard Recruiting
- More information: Air National Guard
- 111th Attack Wing
Philadelphia Area: (800) 997-2264
Email: 111.atkw.rrs.recruiting.reten.supt@us.af.mil
- 171st Air Refueling Wing
Pittsburgh/Johnstown Area: (877) 249-5193
Email: 171.arw.recruiting@us.af.mil
- 193rd Special Operations Wing
Harrisburg/State College Area: (800) 532-0858
Email: 193.sow.recruiters@us.af.mil