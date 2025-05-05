Secondary Education Opportunities

Keystone State Challenge Academy

The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is a free, 22-week residential program at Fort Indiantown Gap that helps Pennsylvania youth ages 16–18 build discipline, earn academic credits or a GED, and develop the life skills needed for a successful future.

Classes begin twice a year, in mid-January and mid-July, and provide a structured, supportive environment where cadets can grow academically, physically, and personally.

The KSCA uses a military academy-style model to instill structure, responsibility, and self-discipline. Cadets can work toward earning a GED or recovering high school credits.

The program is a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the National Guard Bureau, in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and has been transforming the lives of Pennsylvania’s youth since 2022. Students who attend KSCA have the chance to reset, refocus, and start on a path to success in school, career, and life.

To begin the application process, interested students can start with a quick eligibility check, after which an admissions advisor will guide them through the next steps, including an orientation and final acceptance. KSCA also welcomes volunteers and mentors to support cadets as positive role models during their journey.

Resources

Check your eligibility: Confirm Your Eligibility

Volunteer as a Mentor: Apply to Be a Mentor for the Keystone State Challenge Academy | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

For more information or to check eligibility: RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov | 717-861-7767