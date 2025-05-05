Director of Joint Staff

Brigadier General John M. Wenzel assumed the duties of the Director, Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard on March 1, 2026.

In this position he leads the integration of strategic and joint staff issues for over 13,000 Soldiers and 4,100 Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He leads the administration, coordination, planning, development, and execution of all Joint Staff programs that prepare the state for contingency operations in either a federal or state emergency to include man-made or natural disasters, and federal mobilizations.

Prior to assuming this position, BG Wenzel most recently served as the Commander of the 166th Regiment, Regional Training Institute and as the Joint Resiliency Director, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard.

He also served in a variety of other command and staff positions within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, which included two deployments to the Middle East. He deployed as the Commander of C Troop, Second Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment (Chambersburg, PA) in Falahat, Iraq in 2009 and as the Operations and Intelligence Mentor for 4th Kandak, 1st Brigade, 201st Corps of the Afghan National Army in 2004.

BG Wenzel graduated from Villanova University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, where he also received his commission as an Armor Officer. He is a graduate of the Armor Officer Basic Course, Armor Officer Advanced Course, Infantry Mortar Leader Course, Combined Arms and Services Staff School, Cavalry Leaders Course, Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College where he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

BG Wenzel’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 OLC, the Army Commendation Medal with 1 OLC, the OIF and OEF Campaign Medals, and the Combat Action Badge.

He is married to the former Virginia Feely. They reside with their daughter, Anna, in Haymarket, VA.