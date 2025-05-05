Questions can be directed to the DCSIM/J6 Freedom of Information Act Office at 717-861-8820 or faxed to 717-861-2290.

Requesters may convey customer satisfaction or concerns to the following NGB POC: ARNG FOIA Officer at 703-607-3195 or at ng.ncr.ngb-arng.mbx.ngb-foia@mail.mil.