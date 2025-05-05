Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    public affairs

    Freedom of Information Act (federal)

    The purpose of the Freedom of Information Act is to provide guidance for requesting Pennsylvania National Guard federal records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 5 U.S.C. 552.

    Requests

    1. Requests under FOIA for a copy of Pennsylvania National Guard records can be made by any individual or public or private organization other than a Federal agency.
    2. The request must (1) be in writing (2) specifically cite the Freedom of Information Act, (3) reasonably describe the records sought, and (4) indicate a willingness to pay all fees or fees up to a specific amount, or ask for a fee waiver.
    3. Requests for Pennsylvania Army National Guard records of a federal related nature should be emailed to ng.pa.paarng.list.mbxadm-foia@mail.mil or addressed and mailed to:
      Policy, Planning and Legislative Affairs
      Attn: Freedom of Information Act Officer
      Bldg 07-36, Fort Indiantown Gap
      Anneville, PA 17003-5002
    4. Requests for Pennsylvania National Guard records of a state related nature are handled by Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law (RTKL).
    5. If you are looking for Pennsylvania Air National Guard records you can make your request here.
    6. Additional information can be obtained from AR 25-55.

    Questions

    Questions can be directed to the DCSIM/J6 Freedom of Information Act Office at 717-861-8820 or faxed to 717-861-2290.

    Requesters may convey customer satisfaction or concerns to the following NGB POC: ARNG FOIA Officer at 703-607-3195 or at ng.ncr.ngb-arng.mbx.ngb-foia@mail.mil.