Requests
- Requests under FOIA for a copy of Pennsylvania National Guard records can be made by any individual or public or private organization other than a Federal agency.
- The request must (1) be in writing (2) specifically cite the Freedom of Information Act, (3) reasonably describe the records sought, and (4) indicate a willingness to pay all fees or fees up to a specific amount, or ask for a fee waiver.
- Requests for Pennsylvania Army National Guard records of a federal related nature should be emailed to ng.pa.paarng.list.mbxadm-foia@mail.mil or addressed and mailed to:
Policy, Planning and Legislative Affairs
Attn: Freedom of Information Act Officer
Bldg 07-36, Fort Indiantown Gap
Anneville, PA 17003-5002
- Requests for Pennsylvania National Guard records of a state related nature are handled by Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law (RTKL).
- If you are looking for Pennsylvania Air National Guard records you can make your request here.
- Additional information can be obtained from AR 25-55.
Questions
Questions can be directed to the DCSIM/J6 Freedom of Information Act Office at 717-861-8820 or faxed to 717-861-2290.
Requesters may convey customer satisfaction or concerns to the following NGB POC: ARNG FOIA Officer at 703-607-3195 or at ng.ncr.ngb-arng.mbx.ngb-foia@mail.mil.
Contact
DMVA Public Affairs Office
Bldg. 8-41, Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002
Phone: 717-861-8720 or 717-861-2178
Email: RA-MVPUBLICAFFAIRS@pa.gov