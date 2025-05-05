Travis J. Davis, MHA, NHA, FACHE, HSE, serves as the Executive Deputy Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (DMVA). In this senior executive role, he provides enterprise-wide leadership and serves as the principal civilian advisor to The Adjutant General. Davis oversees the Department’s core functions, including veterans services, administration, facilities and engineering, Keystone State Challenge Academy, public engagement, and policy and legislative affairs. He works to align the Department’s people, resources, and operations with the priorities of the Governor and The Adjutant General while advancing a culture of service, accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

At the heart of Davis’s leadership philosophy is a simple belief: leadership is about people. He is a humble, passionate, and highly visible leader who believes that the most effective executives cannot lead from behind a desk. Whether engaging with frontline employees, visiting a veterans home, working through a complex operational challenge, or meeting with senior leaders, Davis believes in being present, listening first, and understanding the work from the ground up. He places a strong emphasis on earning trust, developing people, and creating an environment in which employees feel valued and empowered to deliver their best for Pennsylvania’s veterans and service members.

Before assuming his current role, Davis served as Executive Director of Long-Term Care for DMVA, leading the Department’s statewide network of six veterans homes serving more than 1,200 residents and supported by more than 2,200 employees. He joined DMVA in 2021 and led the system through a period of sustained and measurable improvement. His approach combined operational discipline with a deep commitment to the people providing and receiving care.

Davis became known throughout the veterans homes for his hands-on leadership and willingness to engage directly with staff at every level. He worked alongside frontline teams and facility leaders to strengthen clinical practices, improve communication, establish greater consistency across campuses, and implement evidence-based best practices. His leadership helped foster a culture centered on accountability, transparency, teamwork, and—most importantly—doing what is right for the veterans and their spouses entrusted to the Department’s care.

His broader career reflects a progression of executive leadership across public and nonprofit healthcare. Prior to joining DMVA, Davis served as Assistant Vice President at Allied Services Integrated Health System, one of Pennsylvania’s largest nonprofit providers. During his tenure, he held leadership roles across skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice, and palliative care, where he helped launch new service lines and expand access to care. Earlier in his career, Davis held positions with Morgan Stanley developing a foundation in finance, operations, business development, and strategic growth.

Davis earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Saint Joseph’s University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Scranton, where he also completed a certificate in Nonprofit Leadership. He is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, a Health Services Executive, and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He also serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Scranton, where he mentors the next generation of healthcare leaders.

A respected leader in healthcare and public service, Davis was recognized as one of the “Top 20 Under 40” by the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Council and contributes to multiple statewide initiatives, including Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults.

Davis’s professional focus has remained consistent throughout his career: serve others, develop people, improve organizations, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those entrusted to his care and leadership. He brings that same commitment to his role at DMVA, with a personal passion for ensuring that Pennsylvania’s veterans, service members, their families, and the employees who serve them receive the respect, support, and leadership they deserve.

Davis resides in Waverly Township, Pennsylvania, with his wife and three children.