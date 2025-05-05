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Major General John R. Pippy is the 55th Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, responsible for the command of nearly 18,000 Army and Air National Guard members—the third-largest Guard force in the United States. He also oversees 2,500 commonwealth employees with the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy, six state-owned Veterans homes, and a network of programs that serve Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans. Additionally, he serves as the Chair of the Army National Guard’s Warfighting and Lethality Readiness Advisory Council and is a member of the Army Reserve Forces Policy Committee.

Major General Pippy’s career is marked by a blend of military and public service.

A 1992 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he has held numerous command and staff positions, including two deployments to the Middle East. His key assignments include serving as Director of the Joint Staff-Pennsylvania National Guard, the Deputy Chief of Engineers for National Guard Affairs at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters, Commander 28th Infantry Division (REAR), Land Component Commander Pennsylvania National Guard and as the Engineer Director and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander for Special Operations Joint Task Force during Operation Inherent Resolve.

Before returning to full-time military service, General Pippy was elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, serving as a State Representative and later as a State Senator from 1996 to 2012. He is a resident of Moon Township, PA with his wife, Kathy.