Annville, PA – The Shapiro Administration secured an additional $50,000 in funding in the 2026-27 budget to further expand the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’s (DMVA) Educational Gratuity Program, providing more support to the children of Pennsylvania’s veterans.

This the second year the Shapiro Administration has increased the initiative’s budget, supporting the increasing demand for the program. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget increased available funding from $320K to $350K, representing a nearly 10% expansion of the program. The 2026-27 budget provides an additional 15% increase.

“These grants can help to alleviate the financial burden families face when their children graduate from high school and look toward higher education,” said Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA Maj. Gen. John Pippy. “DMVA strongly encourages eligible families to apply now for assistance this upcoming semester. Your sacrifices have been immense and this is one way for Pennsylvania to show its continued honor and support of your family.”

The initiative, which stands as one of DMVA’s most impactful, provides financial assistance to children of honorably discharged wartime veterans who have service-connected total and permanent disability, or children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. The program has assisted nearly 1,200 students since the Fall of 2015.

As children of veterans who’ve served in America’s longest war – the 25-year-long Global War on Terror - reach college age, the amount Educational Gratuity Program applications are swiftly rising. The DMVA has observed a 100% growth in applications over the past two years.

“A special feature about this grant program is that it can be applied to colleges, trade schools and apprenticeships all across the commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “DMVA wants to see that finances are not a deciding factor when it comes to advancing your education. It is of utmost importance that military children have an opportunity to succeed in life, especially those whose family has sacrificed while in uniform.”

About the Educational Gratuity Program

The Educational Gratuity Program supports both children of honorably discharged wartime veterans with service-connected total and permanent disabilities, and children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

The eligible child must be between ages 16 and 23, must have lived within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for at least five years prior to application and must attend a school within the commonwealth. All applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

Eligible applicants can apply for up to $4,000 total — $500 across eight terms or semesters — for each qualified child.

To apply, contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs for the county in which you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to the Educational Gratuity Program page on DMVA’s website. You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.

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