Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) is now accepting applications for its first class of 2027, which begins in January. There is no tuition cost to attend, and meals, housing, uniforms and school supplies are provided at no charge.

A cornerstone of DMVA’s outreach, KSCA’s mission of providing teens in jeopardy of not graduating on time or dropping out of school with a second chance at obtaining their basic education is centered around the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program’s 8 Core Components: leadership; self-discipline; job skills; health and hygiene; values of community service and civic duty; physical fitness; responsibility to build a better life. To meet growing demand for the program, the 2026-27 budget signed by Governor Shapiro increased funding for KSCA by $80,000.

“In July, we welcomed our largest class of cadets into the program thus far, emphasizing the importance of KSCA and it’s growth,” said Steve Grossman, director. “It’s truly inspiring to watch as these young individuals grow into confident, capable leaders during their time with us. If you, or someone you know, are interested in the program, I encourage you to apply or reach out to learn more about how this program builds brighter futures and prepares the leaders of tomorrow.”

The December 2025 graduating class was the largest KSCA class to-date with 75 graduates. Enrollment is expected to grow to more than 100 cadets in the coming years.

With KSCA’s online eligibility checker at pa.gov/ksca , applicants can quickly confirm their eligibility before completing the full application. Applicants can also request a mailed form by emailing RA-MVPACHALLENGE@pa.gov or calling 717-861-7767 or 717-861-8831.

The opening of the academy at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) in Lebanon County in July 2022 formally established the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania.

The program is open to 16- to 18-year-old Pennsylvania residents who are failing to progress in high school or may not be on a clear path to graduating. Applicants must be willing to be drug free, free of felony convictions and voluntarily commit to the program. The program lasts for five and one-half months as a residential phase and 24 months of mentorship by academy staff back in their home communities. Graduates work to receive high school credits, credentials or a GED. KSCA also is increasing in the number of graduates who earn their diploma through Act 158 legislation that allows for alternative pathways to graduation.

The KSCA conducts two classes a year, one starting in mid-July and the other in mid-January. Applications are accepted all year long. The KSCA is a joint effort between the DMVA and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 220,306 cadets have graduated from Youth Challenge academies nationwide (including programs no longer in operation).

This award-winning program has been recognized as one of the nation’s most effective and cost-efficient programs for youth who have dropped out of school or are at the greatest risk for not satisfactorily progressing or are unemployed or under employed.