More than 300 Vehicles to be Available at October Commonwealth Auction

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that more than 300 used vehicles, including more than 90 ‘retired’ state police vehicles, will be up for public purchase at the October Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, October 3, and will run through Sunday, October 6.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep as well as motorcycles, front and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers, and more. This auction will also feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.



Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, October 3. Previews will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, October 6, at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory for the auction and must be completed on or before Sunday, October 6, at 4 p.m.



THERE IS NO REGISTRATION THE DAY OF THE SALE.



The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8. Buyers must make purchases with cash, certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA."



NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED FOR REGISTRATION. CASH ACCEPTED FOR VEHICLE PURCHASES.



The October auction is the fifth of six tentatively scheduled to be held throughout 2024. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page