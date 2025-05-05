PA Creative Industries recognizes that errors may occur in the application process and is committed to acknowledging any errors and responding to rectify the effects of an error. The appeals process enables applicants to identify these errors and omissions, and bring them to the attention of PA Creative Industries.

If the applicant can satisfactorily document that an error or omission occurred, through no fault of the applicant, an appeal may result in a change in the determination of eligibility or the grant award amount. Appeals are awarded only if the error or omission had a substantial effect on PA Creative Industries' evaluation of an application or its determination of an applicant's eligibility.



Please note: