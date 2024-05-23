Pennsylvania National Guard Records
- National Guard Veterans' Card File, Ca. 1867-1919 (Record Group 19)
- View scanned images of these cards at Ancestry.com or Ancestry.com PA
- Enlistment Records, 1867-ongoing (Record Group 19)
- Muster Rolls, Payrolls, Quarterly Returns and Related Papers, circa 1867-1917 (Record Group 19)
- Company Record Books, 1890-1916 (Record Group 19)
- State Fencibles Collection, 1813-1971, undated (Manuscript Group 379)