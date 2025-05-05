World War I Records

World War I Veterans Service and Compensation File, 1917-1919, 1934-1948 {#19.91}

Arranged by service branch, then alphabetically by veteran's name, the files contain Service Statement Cards, Compensation Applications and War Service Record survey questionnaires. Information found in the files include name, rank, serial number, race, birthplace, age (and sometimes date of birth), and residence of the veteran, service branch and unit, dates of assignments and transfers, military engagements, date and type of wounds received, and dates of overseas service and discharge.

[Finding Aid] [Digital Images - Ancestry.com and Ancestry.com PA]



World War I Service Medal Application Cards, circa 1938-1950 {#19.196}

These cards provide information about veterans' name and serial number, place of residence, date and place the veteran entered service, rank, military unit to which attached, place and date of honorable discharge, and the signature of the applicant. The reverse side of each card shows the name of the veteran or survivor applying for the medal, and the residence to which the medal was to be mailed.

[Finding Aid] [Digital Images - Ancestry.com and Ancestry.com PA]



World War I Muster Rolls for the Pennsylvania Reserve Militia, 1918-1921 {#19.136}

The Pennsylvania Reserve Militia was organized as a home defense force, as much of Pennsylvania's National Guard was federalized during World War I. Included in this series are Daily Roll Calls, Muster Rolls, and Pay Rolls. Information provided about each militia member includes the name, rank, physical description, age, birthplace, occupation, marital status, residence, military unit, and enrollment and discharge dates.

[Finding Aid]



General File, Pennsylvania War History Commission, 1915-20, 1928 {#19.188}

A file composed of diverse types of documents assembled by the War History Commission between the end of the war and 1928 providing information about the activities of American Expeditionary Forces in France during World War I. Included in the series are reports, communiques, field orders, troop rosters and strength reports, war diaries, casualty figures, Division yearbooks, and group photographs.

[Finding Aid]





RELATED COLLECTIONS

Military and Veterans' Affairs, Department of (Record Group 019)

[Finding Aid]

