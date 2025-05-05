Find Your Roots with Ancestry Pennsylvania

Overview

The Pennsylvania State Archives has partnered with Ancestry.com to digitize family history records like birth certificates, death certificates, and military records and make them available online.

Pennsylvania residents can access the records at no cost by creating a free account with Ancestry Pennsylvania.

If you already have a paid Ancestry.com subscription, Pennsylvania State Archives records are already included in your results.

