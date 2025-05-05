Korean Conflict Records





Korean War Compensation Application Batch Sheets and Serial Number Indexes, 1955-1967 {#19.235}

These records provide an index of those who were recipients of the Korean War bonus, and therefore an index of Pennsylvanians who served in the Korean War. They provide the veteran's name, serial number, and the number of months of domestic and foreign service. A serial number is necessary to search these records.

[Finding Aid] [Digital Images]

Korean War Troops Rosters, 1949-1952 {#19.105}

A record of the Pennsylvania National Guard units inducted into federal service during the Korean War. Entries on each roster normally provide the name, grade (rank), serial number, race, and year of birth (sometimes date) of each enlisted person.

[Finding Aid]

Bonus Administration Files for the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War, 1898-1987 {#19.221}

Administrative files created in conjunction with Pennsylvania paying compensation or bonuses to its veterans for honorable service in the Spanish American through Vietnam wars. Main files include correspondence, forms, news releases, newspaper clippings, newsletters, statistics, and copies of related legislation. Two additional topics covered are the Pennsylvania World War II Repatriation of War Dead program and the Real Estate Tax Exemption plan for veterans.

[Finding Aid]





