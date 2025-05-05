War of 1812 Records



War of 1812 Index of Soldiers {#2.61}

An undated list of soldiers who served during the War of 1812, arranged by soldiers' names. Lists each soldier's name, term of service, and name of the company commander. Remarks sometimes note desertions or names of battalions in which soldiers served.

War of 1812 Militia Accounts, 1812-1827 {#2.62}

General accounts of Deputy Quartermaster Frederick Foering and paymaster accounts of various companies, brigades, and regiments. Records include muster rolls, payrolls, fine lists, orders and miscellaneous accounts of the Pennsylvania Militia units and volunteers during the war. Transcriptions of the muster and pay rolls are published in the Pennsylvania Archives, Sixth Series, Volumes 7 to 10 with a name index in the Pennsylvania Archives, Seventh Series.

War of 1812 Militia Accounts: Final Settlement with the United States, 1812-1827 {#2.63}

General accounts and orders, receipts, pay vouchers, muster rolls, and payrolls for Pennsylvania militia on active duty during the War of 1812. An index of final settlements accompanies the file. Included are payrolls for the defense of Erie, records of courts martial, and the property settlement under the Act of 29 March 1824. Transcriptions of the muster and pay rolls are published in the Pennsylvania Archives, Sixth Series, Volumes 7 to 10 with a name index in the Pennsylvania Archives, Seventh Series.

War of 1812 Pension File (1866-1896) {#2.65}

Annuities, gratuities, or pensions granted to Pennsylvania soldiers (or their widows) who had served at least two months duty, or who had been wounded or otherwise disabled during the War of 1812. Pensions arranged by veteran's name.

Revolutionary War Pensioner Index

An index to pension-related records in RG's 2, 4, 7, and 33, arranged by pensioner's name. Numerous individuals listed in the index were granted pensions for War of 1812 service.

