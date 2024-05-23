Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Research Guides

    You can research many topics at the State Archives, but the information may be scattered through many different groups of records. These topical guides will help you by telling you something about the topic and explaining where you might find records related to it.

    Collections

    Miscellaneous Research Guides

    African American Records

    Genealogy

    Land Records

    Military Records

    Revolutionary War

    Railroad Records

    Environmental Resources