Pennsylvania State Archives - Molly Maguires

"Molly Maguires" Records

The actual existence of the Molly Maguires as a coordinated secret society or terrorist organization is still debated by historians. No one has ever produced a primary source document proving that the Molly Maguires existed as such. What the court cases, sentences and subsequent hangings served to do was merely to implicate specific individuals in acts of violence. Nonetheless, the legend persists, and according to it, the Molly Maguires originated in Ireland in the 1840s as a secret society dedicated to fighting the mounting agricultural oppressions in their country. Irish immigrants who settled in the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania may have arrived with the knowledge of the Molly Maguires' form of retributive justice.

In the early 1860s with the outbreak of the Civil War, a loosely organized, mostly reactive version of the Irish Molly Maguires allegedly emerged in the coal region, but as historian Kevin Kenny has argued, it is difficult to "disentangle the strands that went into the violence, from rudimentary trade unionism, and from draft resistance to robbery, intimidation, and drunken brawling." Between 1862 and 1868, the Molly Maguires are said to have assassinated six mining officials and supervisors with whom they or their secret society fellows had employment-related grievances. By the late 1860s, the Workingmen's Benevolent Association (WBA) had united the mineworkers in an organized labor movement, briefly tempering such actions. The union secured better wages for miners until Franklin B. Gowen, president of the Reading Railroad, finally succeeded in monopolizing control of the local coal mining industry, thus undermining the WBA and crushing its "Long Strike" of 1875. The violence then resumed to fill the vacuum left by the decline of the labor union and the Molly Maguires were credited with eight more assassinations between 1874 and 1875. These alleged Molly Maguires were brought to trial in courts that allowed Gowen and other mine owning interests official prosecutorial status. Many of the accused were convicted on the basis of private detective James McParlan's testimony. Twenty men were eventually sentenced to death; ten of whom were hanged on the same day, known as Black Thursday, June 21, 1877.

Records at the Pennsylvania State Archives concerning the Molly Maguires fall under two main categories. The Record Groups contain government records relating to the incident, while Manuscript Groups contain primarily personal papers and photos that were acquired from private donors. Below is a listing of these available records, followed by an alphabetical inventory by name of where each alleged Molly Maguire is mentioned in our records.

Record Groups - Government Records

RG-15 Department of Justice (Board of Pardons) Clemency File, 1874-1900 {series #15.17}

Includes individual case folders relating to appeals for clemency for the following Molly Maguires: John Campbell, Dennis Canning, Patrick Dolan, John Donahue (or Donahoe), Christopher Donnelly, Patrick Dormer, Daniel Dougherty, Neil Dougherty, Patrick Hester, John Kehoe, Daniel Kelly, Edward Kelly, James Laughlin (or McLaughlin), Peter McHugh, Michael O'Brien, Frank O'Neill, John O'Neill, and Patrick Tully. Documents usually consist of correspondence for and against the application for clemency, occasional trial transcripts, news clippings, actions of the Board of Pardons, etc. Death Warrants, 1874-1899 {series #15.21} (Digitized rolls #454-466)

Includes records relating to the following Molly Maguires: Martin Bergin, James Boyle, Alexander Campbell, John Campbell, James Carroll, John Donahoe, Dennis Donnelly, Michael Doyle, Thomas Duffy, Thomas Fisher, Patrick Hester, John Kehoe, Edward Kelly, James McDonnell, Hugh McGehan, Peter McHugh, Thomas Munley, James Roarty, Charles Sharp, and Patrick Tully. Contains warrants and respites issued, occasional trial transcripts, miscellaneous court documents, and correspondence. [Digital Images]

Pardon Books, 1874-1934

Records the date of and reasons for an action taken by the Board of Pardons against and for the Molly Maguires. Often includes brief case histories.

RG-47 Records of County Governments Carbon County Trial Transcripts (Digitized rolls #6075-6080)

Trial transcripts involving alleged Molly Maguires: Alexander Campbell, John Donahoe, Michael J. Doyle, Thomas P. Fisher, Patrick Gilday, Patrick McKenna, Edward Kelly, James McDonnell, John Malloy, and Charles Sharpe. Columbia County Court Papers (Digitized rolls #16076-16077)

Trial transcript of the case against Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully. Also includes mention of a trial against Daniel Kelly (alias Manus Cull).



Manuscript Groups - Private Records

MG-8 Pennsylvania Collection, 1626-1970

#890, Printed broadside [ca. 1875] by Dominick McGlynn challenging any member of the First Regiment of the Pennsylvania National Guard at Hazleton to a fair fight.

Contains images of the filming of the movie, The Molly Maguires, 1968. Permission must be obtained from Corbis Images for use.

Includes images of John F. Hartranft, who was Governor of Pennsylvania during the Molly Maguire era. The Shireman Family presently maintains the originals, and request they be informed when the collection is used.

Digitized microfilm copies of letters relating to the Molly Maguires by Hartranft and other government officials. The Shireman Family presently maintains the originals, and request they be informed when the collection is used.

Alphabetical Listing of Alleged Molly Maguires

Bergin, Martin Martin Bergin Death Warrant File

Boyle, Charles John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080

Boyle, James James Boyle Death Warrant File Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Boyle, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

Bradley, Jame Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Brennan, Peter Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

Breslin, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Butler, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Callahan, William Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Campbell, Alexander Alexander Campbell Death Warrant File Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File

Campbell, Bryan Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Campbell, John John Campbell Clemency File John Campbell Death Warrant File

Campbell, Michael Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079

Canning, Dennis F. Dennis F. Canning Clemency File Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File John O'Neil Clemency File

Carr, Michael Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Carroll, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 James Carroll Death Warrant File John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6080 Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Carroll, Richard Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Clark, Michael Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Coleman, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Collins, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Con(n)ahan, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

Connelly, Ned Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Crane, Lawrence Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Dalton, Jack Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Davies, Evan Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

Dolan, Barney Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick Hester Clemency File James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Dolan, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075, #6076 Patrick Dolan Clemency File John Donahoe Death Warrant File John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 Patrick Hester Clemency File John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Francis O'Neil Clemency File Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Donahoe (ue), John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Clemency File John Donahoe Death Warrant File John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Donahue, Matthew Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Donahue, Nathan Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File

Donahue, Thomas Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077

Donelly, Michael John O'Neil Clemency File

Donnelly, Christopher Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Donnelly, Dennis Dennis Donnelly Death Warrant File

Dormer, Patrick Patrick Dormer Clemency File

Dougan, Hugh Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Dougherty, Daniel Daniel Dougherty Clemency File

Dougherty, Michael Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Dougherty, Peter James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080

Doyle, Michael J. Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Michael J. Doyle Death Warrant File Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079, #6080 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080 John O'Neil Clemency File

Duffy, Charles Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Duffy, John Patrick Hester Clemency File

Duffy, Patrick Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079 Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Duffy, Thomas Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Thomas Duffy Death Warrant File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Fisher, Thomas P. Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher Death Warrant File Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File

Flynn, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080

Gallagher, James John Donahoe Trial Transcript

Gallagher, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

Garvey, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Gavin, William Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Gibbons, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File

Gildea, Patrick John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Graham, Michael Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077

Gribbons, Daniel Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077

Haggerty, Robert John O'Neil Clemency File

Haley, Michael John O'Neil Clemency File

Hester, Patrick Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester Death Warrant File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077 Daniel Kelly Clemency File

Hughes, Daniel Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Hughes, Philip John O'Neil Clemency File

Hurley, Thomas Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Kane, Jeremiah Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6080 Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Keenan, Frank Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Kehoe, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 John Kehoe Death Warrant File John Kehoe Clemency File Francis O'Neil Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Kell(e)y, Edward Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 Edward Kelly Death Warrant File Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079, #6080 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 John O'Neil Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Kelly, Charles John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080

Kelly, Daniel Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077 Daniel Kelly Clemency File

Kerrigan, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 Patrick Hester Clemency File Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079, #6080 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File John O'Neil Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Killday(dey), John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Kull (Cull), Manus (alias for Daniel Kelly) Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077 Manus Kull Court Papers, #16076

Lafferty, Alexander (Aleck) Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Lafferty, Roger Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Laughlin (McLaughlin), James James Laughlin Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077 (under James McLaughlin)

Maguire, J.J. Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079

Maguire, Roger Patrick Hester Clemency File

Maley, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Malloy, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Donahoe, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Malone, Patrick James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080

Maloy, Daniel Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

McAndrew, Frank Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075, #6076

McCann, John John McCann Clemency File

McCauley, William Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

McConnell, James Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

McDonnell, James James McDonnell Death Warrant File James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

McGehan, Hugh Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 Hugh McGehan Death Warrant File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

McHugh, Cornelius F. Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

McHugh, Frank Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File

McHugh, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

McHugh, Peter Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077 Peter McHugh Clemency File Peter McHugh Death Warrant File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

McKeever, James Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079

McKenna, Michael Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

McKenna, Patrick Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File

McMullen, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

McNeilus, Thomas Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

McShea, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Mohan, John Patrick Hester Clemency File

Morris, John Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File

Morris, John E. John E. Morris Clemency File

Muldouney, William Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Mulhall, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Mulhearn, Charles John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Munley, Thomas Thomas Munley Death Warrant File

Myer, Mosy Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075

Nolan, Patrick Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078

Nolan, Steven Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

O'Brien Michael Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Francis O'Neil Clemency File

O'Connell, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

O'Connell, Thomas Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

O'Donnell, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

O'Donnell, Michael Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079

O'Donnell, Patrick John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

O'Hare, Barney Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

O'Neal, Thomas Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

O'Neil(l), John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John O'Neil Clemency File

O'Neil, Francis Francis O'Neil Clemency File

Prior, Michael Patrick Hester Clemency File

Rafferty, Patrick Patrick Hester Clemency File

Roarity, James Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File Francis O'Neil Clemency File James Roarity Death Warrant File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Ryon, John Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Sharkey, John Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Sharp(e), Charles Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 Charles Sharpe Death Warrant File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript. #6080

Skiverton, Ned Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Skivington, Edward John O'Neil Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076

Slattery, John J. Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080 James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080 Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080

Smith, Patrick John O'Neil Clemency File

Smith, Philip Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076 John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080 Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078 John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080

Thomas, John P. Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076

Tully, Patrick Patrick Hester Clemency File Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077 Patrick Tully Death Warrant File



