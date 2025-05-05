Pennsylvania State Archives - Molly Maguires

"Molly Maguires" Records
The actual existence of the Molly Maguires as a coordinated secret society or terrorist organization is still debated by historians. No one has ever produced a primary source document proving that the Molly Maguires existed as such. What the court cases, sentences and subsequent hangings served to do was merely to implicate specific individuals in acts of violence. Nonetheless, the legend persists, and according to it, the Molly Maguires originated in Ireland in the 1840s as a secret society dedicated to fighting the mounting agricultural oppressions in their country. Irish immigrants who settled in the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania may have arrived with the knowledge of the Molly Maguires' form of retributive justice.
In the early 1860s with the outbreak of the Civil War, a loosely organized, mostly reactive version of the Irish Molly Maguires allegedly emerged in the coal region, but as historian Kevin Kenny has argued, it is difficult to "disentangle the strands that went into the violence, from rudimentary trade unionism, and from draft resistance to robbery, intimidation, and drunken brawling." Between 1862 and 1868, the Molly Maguires are said to have assassinated six mining officials and supervisors with whom they or their secret society fellows had employment-related grievances. By the late 1860s, the Workingmen's Benevolent Association (WBA) had united the mineworkers in an organized labor movement, briefly tempering such actions. The union secured better wages for miners until Franklin B. Gowen, president of the Reading Railroad, finally succeeded in monopolizing control of the local coal mining industry, thus undermining the WBA and crushing its "Long Strike" of 1875. The violence then resumed to fill the vacuum left by the decline of the labor union and the Molly Maguires were credited with eight more assassinations between 1874 and 1875. These alleged Molly Maguires were brought to trial in courts that allowed Gowen and other mine owning interests official prosecutorial status. Many of the accused were convicted on the basis of private detective James McParlan's testimony. Twenty men were eventually sentenced to death; ten of whom were hanged on the same day, known as Black Thursday, June 21, 1877.
Records at the Pennsylvania State Archives concerning the Molly Maguires fall under two main categories. The Record Groups contain government records relating to the incident, while Manuscript Groups contain primarily personal papers and photos that were acquired from private donors. Below is a listing of these available records, followed by an alphabetical inventory by name of where each alleged Molly Maguire is mentioned in our records.
Record Groups - Government Records
- RG-15 Department of Justice (Board of Pardons)
- Clemency File, 1874-1900 {series #15.17}
Includes individual case folders relating to appeals for clemency for the following Molly Maguires: John Campbell, Dennis Canning, Patrick Dolan, John Donahue (or Donahoe), Christopher Donnelly, Patrick Dormer, Daniel Dougherty, Neil Dougherty, Patrick Hester, John Kehoe, Daniel Kelly, Edward Kelly, James Laughlin (or McLaughlin), Peter McHugh, Michael O'Brien, Frank O'Neill, John O'Neill, and Patrick Tully. Documents usually consist of correspondence for and against the application for clemency, occasional trial transcripts, news clippings, actions of the Board of Pardons, etc.
- Death Warrants, 1874-1899 {series #15.21} (Digitized rolls #454-466)
Includes records relating to the following Molly Maguires: Martin Bergin, James Boyle, Alexander Campbell, John Campbell, James Carroll, John Donahoe, Dennis Donnelly, Michael Doyle, Thomas Duffy, Thomas Fisher, Patrick Hester, John Kehoe, Edward Kelly, James McDonnell, Hugh McGehan, Peter McHugh, Thomas Munley, James Roarty, Charles Sharp, and Patrick Tully. Contains warrants and respites issued, occasional trial transcripts, miscellaneous court documents, and correspondence. [Digital Images]
- Pardon Books, 1874-1934
Records the date of and reasons for an action taken by the Board of Pardons against and for the Molly Maguires. Often includes brief case histories.
- Clemency File, 1874-1900 {series #15.17}
- RG-47 Records of County Governments
- Carbon County Trial Transcripts (Digitized rolls #6075-6080)
Trial transcripts involving alleged Molly Maguires: Alexander Campbell, John Donahoe, Michael J. Doyle, Thomas P. Fisher, Patrick Gilday, Patrick McKenna, Edward Kelly, James McDonnell, John Malloy, and Charles Sharpe.
- Columbia County Court Papers (Digitized rolls #16076-16077)
Trial transcript of the case against Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully. Also includes mention of a trial against Daniel Kelly (alias Manus Cull).
- Carbon County Trial Transcripts (Digitized rolls #6075-6080)
Manuscript Groups - Private Records
- MG-8 Pennsylvania Collection, 1626-1970
#890, Printed broadside [ca. 1875] by Dominick McGlynn challenging any member of the First Regiment of the Pennsylvania National Guard at Hazleton to a fair fight.
- MG-402 Cahill/UPI Photographs, 1954-1975
Contains images of the filming of the movie, The Molly Maguires, 1968. Permission must be obtained from Corbis Images for use.
- MG-461 Hartranft-Stockham-Shireman Collection, 1860-1905
Includes images of John F. Hartranft, who was Governor of Pennsylvania during the Molly Maguire era. The Shireman Family presently maintains the originals, and request they be informed when the collection is used.
- MG-474 John F. Hartranft Papers, 1865-1899
Digitized microfilm copies of letters relating to the Molly Maguires by Hartranft and other government officials. The Shireman Family presently maintains the originals, and request they be informed when the collection is used.
Alphabetical Listing of Alleged Molly Maguires
- Bergin, Martin
- Martin Bergin Death Warrant File
- Boyle, Charles
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Boyle, James
- James Boyle Death Warrant File
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Boyle, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- Bradley, Jame
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Brennan, Peter
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- Breslin, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Butler, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Callahan, William
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Campbell, Alexander
- Alexander Campbell Death Warrant File
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Campbell, Bryan
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Campbell, John
- John Campbell Clemency File
- John Campbell Death Warrant File
- Campbell, Michael
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079
- Canning, Dennis F.
- Dennis F. Canning Clemency File
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Carr, Michael
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Carroll, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- James Carroll Death Warrant File
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6080
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Carroll, Richard
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Clark, Michael
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Coleman, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Collins, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Con(n)ahan, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- Connelly, Ned
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Crane, Lawrence
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Dalton, Jack
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Davies, Evan
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- Dolan, Barney
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Dolan, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075, #6076
- Patrick Dolan Clemency File
- John Donahoe Death Warrant File
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Donahoe (ue), John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Clemency File
- John Donahoe Death Warrant File
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Donahue, Matthew
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Donahue, Nathan
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Donahue, Thomas
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077
- Donelly, Michael
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Donnelly, Christopher
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Donnelly, Dennis
- Dennis Donnelly Death Warrant File
- Dormer, Patrick
- Patrick Dormer Clemency File
- Dougan, Hugh
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Dougherty, Daniel
- Daniel Dougherty Clemency File
- Dougherty, Michael
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Dougherty, Peter
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Doyle, Michael J.
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Michael J. Doyle Death Warrant File
- Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079, #6080
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Duffy, Charles
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Duffy, John
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Duffy, Patrick
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Duffy, Thomas
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Thomas Duffy Death Warrant File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Fisher, Thomas P.
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher Death Warrant File
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Flynn, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Gallagher, James
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript
- Gallagher, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- Garvey, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Gavin, William
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Gibbons, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Gildea, Patrick
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Graham, Michael
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077
- Gribbons, Daniel
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077
- Haggerty, Robert
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Haley, Michael
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Hester, Patrick
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester Death Warrant File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077
- Daniel Kelly Clemency File
- Hughes, Daniel
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Hughes, Philip
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Hurley, Thomas
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Kane, Jeremiah
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6080
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Keenan, Frank
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Kehoe, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- John Kehoe Death Warrant File
- John Kehoe Clemency File
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Kell(e)y, Edward
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- Edward Kelly Death Warrant File
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079, #6080
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Kelly, Charles
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Kelly, Daniel
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077
- Daniel Kelly Clemency File
- Kerrigan, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Michael J. Doyle Trial Transcript, #6077
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079, #6080
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Killday(dey), John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Kull (Cull), Manus (alias for Daniel Kelly)
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077
- Manus Kull Court Papers, #16076
- Lafferty, Alexander (Aleck)
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Lafferty, Roger
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Laughlin (McLaughlin), James
- James Laughlin Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16077 (under James McLaughlin)
- Maguire, J.J.
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6079
- Maguire, Roger
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Maley, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Malloy, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Donahoe, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Malone, Patrick
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Maloy, Daniel
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- McAndrew, Frank
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075, #6076
- McCann, John
- John McCann Clemency File
- McCauley, William
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- McConnell, James
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- McDonnell, James
- James McDonnell Death Warrant File
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- McGehan, Hugh
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Hugh McGehan Death Warrant File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- McHugh, Cornelius F.
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- McHugh, Frank
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- McHugh, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- McHugh, Peter
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077
- Peter McHugh Clemency File
- Peter McHugh Death Warrant File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- McKeever, James
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079
- McKenna, Michael
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- McKenna, Patrick
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- McMullen, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- McNeilus, Thomas
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- McShea, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Mohan, John
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Morris, John
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Morris, John E.
- John E. Morris Clemency File
- Muldouney, William
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Mulhall, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Mulhearn, Charles
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Munley, Thomas
- Thomas Munley Death Warrant File
- Myer, Mosy
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Nolan, Patrick
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- Nolan, Steven
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- O'Brien Michael
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- O'Connell, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- O'Connell, Thomas
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- O'Donnell, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- O'Donnell, Michael
- Edward Kelly Trial Transcript, #6079
- O'Donnell, Patrick
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- O'Hare, Barney
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- O'Neal, Thomas
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- O'Neil(l), John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- O'Neil, Francis
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- Prior, Michael
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Rafferty, Patrick
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Roarity, James
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Christopher Donnelly & Michael O'Brien Clemency File
- Francis O'Neil Clemency File
- James Roarity Death Warrant File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Ryon, John
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Sharkey, John
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Sharp(e), Charles
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- Charles Sharpe Death Warrant File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript. #6080
- Skiverton, Ned
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Skivington, Edward
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076
- Slattery, John J.
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6075
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078, #6079
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- James McDonnell Trial Transcript, #6080
- Patrick O'Donnell Clemency File
- Charles Sharpe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Smith, Patrick
- John O'Neil Clemency File
- Smith, Philip
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- John Donahoe Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas P. Fisher & Patrick McKenna Trial Transcript, #6078
- John Malloy Trial Transcript, #6080
- Thomas, John P.
- Alexander Campbell Trial Transcript, #6076
- Tully, Patrick
- Patrick Hester Clemency File
- Patrick Hester, Peter McHugh, & Patrick Tully Trial Transcript, #16076, #16077
- Patrick Tully Death Warrant File