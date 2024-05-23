Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    That includes:

    • Barbers
    • Barber Shops
    • Barber Teachers
    • Application for Changes to Existing Barber Shop

    You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

    Additional Documents and Resources

     

    Note:  As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.