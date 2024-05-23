Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Barbers

Barber Shops

Barber Teachers

Application for Changes to Existing Barber Shop

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Additional Documents and Resources

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.