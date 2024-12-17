Skip to agency navigation
    Voting Systems in Pennsylvania

    All 67 of the Pennsylvania's counties deploy voting systems that produce voter-verifiable paper records  and meet 21st-century standards of security, auditability and accessibility.

    Voting System Demos

    Certified Voting Systems - Certified after January 1, 2018

    System NameExamination / Reexamination DateSecretary's Certification Report
    Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 1.3.0.2.AThursday, December 14, 2017View Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 1.3.0.2.A Report (PDF)
    ES&S EVS 6.0.2.1 Voting SystemTuesday, September 25, 2018View ES&S EVS 6.0.2.1 Voting System Report (PDF)
    Reexamination Results of ES&S ExpressVote XLTuesday, September 3, 2019View Reexamination Results of ES&S ExpressVote XL Report (PDF)
    Unisyn OpenElect 2.0A2 Voting SystemWednesday, October 3, 2018View Unisyn OpenElect 2.0A2 Voting System Report (PDF)
    Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5-A
    		Wednesday, December 5 , 2018View Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5-A Report (PDF)
    ClearBallot ClearVote 1.5Monday, February 25, 2019View ClearBallot ClearVote 1.5 Report (PDF)
    Hart Verity Voting 2.3.3Tuesday, February 12, 2019View Hart Verity Voting 2.3.3 Report (PDF)
    Hart Verity Voting 2.3.4Wednesday, May 1, 2019View Hart Verity Voting 2.3.4 Report (PDF)
    ClearBallot ClearVote 2.0Thursday, September 12, 2019
    		View ClearBallot ClearVote 2.0 Report (PDF)
    ​Election Systems & Software's EVS 6.0.3.0​Tuesday July 28,2020​View ​Election Systems & Software's EVS 6.0.3.0 Report (PDF)

    ES&S EVS 6.1.1.0

    		​Thursday, July 30,2020​View ES&S EVS 6.1.1.0 Report (PDF)
    ​Hart Verity Voting 2.6
    		​Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    		​​View Hart Verity Voting 2.6 Report (PDF)
    ​Hart Verity Voting 2.7
    		​Tuesday, October 18, 2022
    		View Hart Verity Voting 2.7 Report (PDF)
    ​​ES&S EVS 6.3.0.0
    		​Monday, October 17, 2022
    		View ​​ES&S EVS 6.3.0.0 Report (PDF)
    ​ClearBallot ClearVote 2.3
    		​Tuesday, January 24, 2023
    		​​View ​ClearBallot ClearVote 2.3 Report (PDF)
    Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17Tuesday, January 16, 2024View Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17 Report (PDF)
    Unisyn OpenElect 2.2.3Tuesday March 5, 2024.View Unisyn OpenElect 2.2.3 Secretary's Certification Report (PDF)

    Decertified Voting Systems

    Voting systems listed  below were decertified on April 23, 2020. View Decertification memo here.

    • ​Hart eScan
    • Hart eSlate
    • Danaher 1242
    • ES&S iVotronic
    • AccuVote TSX with GEMS
    • Sequoia Edge II
    • Sequoia Advantage
    • AccuVote TSX with Assure
    • Accuvote TSX 4.6.4.106 and GEMS 1.18.25.109
    • Election Systems & Software's Electronic Voting System version 5.2.0.0 and 5.2.0.3
    • Election Systems & Software's Unity version 3.4.1.0 Voting System

    Certified Electronic Poll Books

    System NameExamination / Reexamination DateTest ProtocolExaminer's Report and "As Run" Test ProtocolSecretary's Certification Report
    Votec Corp. VoteSafe E-Poll Book DemonstrationThursday, August 26, 2010N/AN/AView Report Votec Corp. VoteSafe E-Poll Book Demonstration (PDF)
    ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8Wednesday, August 29, 2012View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 Test Report (PDF)View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 Examiner's Report (PDF)View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 Report (PDF)
    ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6Wednesday, August 29, 2012View Report ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6 Test (PDF)View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6 Examiner's Report (PDF)View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.8 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6 Report (PDF)
    ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11, Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5 and 1.1.6Tuesday, May 14, 2013View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11, Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5 and 1.1.6 Test Report (PDF)View Report ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11, Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5 and 1.1.6 Examiner's Report (PDF)View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11, Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5 and 1.1.6 Report (PDF)
    ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11 and Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0Tuesday, May 14, 2013View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11 and Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 Test Report (PDF)View Report ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11 and Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 Examiner's Report (PDF)View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.11 and Bridgepoint version 1.6.0.0 Report (PDF)
    EA Tablet with Jellybean version 4.2.1Tuesday, May 14, 2013View EA Tablet with Jellybean version 4.2.1 Test Report (PDF)N/AView EA Tablet with Jellybean version 4.2.1 Report (PDF)
    ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.12.4 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6Thursday, January 23, 2014View ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.12.4 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6 Test Report (PDF)N/AView ExpressPoll 5000 with EZRoster version 2.7.12.4 and CardWriter versions 1.1.4, 1.1.5, 1.1.6 Report (PDF)
    KNOW iNK Poll Pad version 1.2Wednesday, October 23, 2013View KNOW iNK Poll Pad version 1.2 Test Report (PDF)N/AView KNOW iNK Poll Pad version 1.2 Report (PDF)
    Acclaim Systems, Inc. EZVote Electronic Poll Book version 3.0Friday, June 13, 2014View Acclaim Systems, Inc. EZVote Electronic Poll Book version 3.0 Test Report (PDF)N/AView Acclaim Systems, Inc. EZVote Electronic Poll Book version 3.0 Report (PDF)
    Votec VoteSafe Electronic Poll Book-PA VersionThursday, May 19, 2016N/AN/AView Votec VoteSafe Electronic Poll Book-PA Version Report (PDF)
    Tenex Software Solutions Electronic Poll Book Precenct Central 3.2.0.1Wednesday, April 5, 2017N/AN/AView Tenex Software Solutions Electronic Poll Book Precenct Central 3.2.0.1 Report (PDF)
    Election Systems & Software's Electronic Poll Book EZRoster 3.5.0.1Wednesday,October 18, 2017N/AN/AView Election Systems & Software's Electronic Poll Book EZRoster 3.5.0.1 Report (PDF)
    Knowink PollPad 1.3.3Wednesday, May 30,2018N/AN/AView Knowink PollPad 1.3.3 Report (PDF)
    Robis AskEd 3.4.128.7Thursday, April 12 and Thursday June 7, 2018N/AN/AView Robis AskEd 3.4.128.7 Report (PDF)
    ​Knowink PollPad 2.5.1​Tuesday May 12, 2020​N/A​N/A
    		​View ​Knowink PollPad 2.5.1 Report  (PDF)
    ​ES&S ExpressPoll 7.2.0.0​Wednesday Jan 6, 2021​N/A​N/A
    		​View ​ES&S ExpressPoll 7.2.0.0 Report (PDF)
    ​Knowink PollPad 3.1.0
    		​Friday April 1, 2022
    		​N/A
    		N/A
    		​​View ​Knowink PollPad 3.1.0 Report (PDF)
    ​CIVIX EPollTab 1.2
    		​Tuesday August 16, 2022
    		​​N/A
    		​N/A​​View ​CIVIX EPollTab 1.2 Report (PDF)
    ​ES&S ExpressPoll 7.2.3.2
    		​Monday December 19, 2022
    		​N/A
    		​N/A
    		​View ​ES&S ExpressPoll 7.2.3.2 Report (PDF)
    ​ES&S ExpressPoll 7.2.4.0
    		​Monday July 18, 2022
    		​N/A
    		​N/A
    		View ​ES&S ExpressPoll 7.2.4.0 Report (PDF)

    Directives Relating to Electronic Voting Systems

    Conditions and Recommendations

    Voting System and Electronic Poll Book Testing Status Reports

    Please see the Election Assistance Commission's Voting System Status Report for voting systems that are currently going through the federal certification process or the Frequently Asked Questions section for more information on the federal certification programs.

    Voting System Malfunction Reports

