Voting Systems in Pennsylvania

Certified Voting Systems - Certified after January 1, 2018
|System Name
|Examination / Reexamination Date
|Secretary's Certification Report
|Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 1.3.0.2.A
|Thursday, December 14, 2017
|View Unisyn Voting Solutions OpenElect 1.3.0.2.A Report (PDF)
|ES&S EVS 6.0.2.1 Voting System
|Tuesday, September 25, 2018
|View ES&S EVS 6.0.2.1 Voting System Report (PDF)
|Reexamination Results of ES&S ExpressVote XL
|Tuesday, September 3, 2019
|View Reexamination Results of ES&S ExpressVote XL Report (PDF)
|Unisyn OpenElect 2.0A2 Voting System
|Wednesday, October 3, 2018
|View Unisyn OpenElect 2.0A2 Voting System Report (PDF)
|Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5-A
|Wednesday, December 5 , 2018
|View Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5-A Report (PDF)
|ClearBallot ClearVote 1.5
|Monday, February 25, 2019
|View ClearBallot ClearVote 1.5 Report (PDF)
|Hart Verity Voting 2.3.3
|Tuesday, February 12, 2019
|View Hart Verity Voting 2.3.3 Report (PDF)
|Hart Verity Voting 2.3.4
|Wednesday, May 1, 2019
|View Hart Verity Voting 2.3.4 Report (PDF)
|ClearBallot ClearVote 2.0
|Thursday, September 12, 2019
|View ClearBallot ClearVote 2.0 Report (PDF)
|Election Systems & Software's EVS 6.0.3.0
|Tuesday July 28,2020
|View Election Systems & Software's EVS 6.0.3.0 Report (PDF)
ES&S EVS 6.1.1.0
|Thursday, July 30,2020
|View ES&S EVS 6.1.1.0 Report (PDF)
|Hart Verity Voting 2.6
|Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|View Hart Verity Voting 2.6 Report (PDF)
|Hart Verity Voting 2.7
|Tuesday, October 18, 2022
|View Hart Verity Voting 2.7 Report (PDF)
|ES&S EVS 6.3.0.0
|Monday, October 17, 2022
|View ES&S EVS 6.3.0.0 Report (PDF)
|ClearBallot ClearVote 2.3
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|View ClearBallot ClearVote 2.3 Report (PDF)
|Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17
|Tuesday, January 16, 2024
|View Dominion Democracy Suite 5.17 Report (PDF)
|Unisyn OpenElect 2.2.3
|Tuesday March 5, 2024.
|View Unisyn OpenElect 2.2.3 Secretary's Certification Report (PDF)
Decertified Voting Systems
Voting systems listed below were decertified on April 23, 2020. View Decertification memo here.
- Hart eScan
- Hart eSlate
- Danaher 1242
- ES&S iVotronic
- AccuVote TSX with GEMS
- Sequoia Edge II
- Sequoia Advantage
- AccuVote TSX with Assure
- Accuvote TSX 4.6.4.106 and GEMS 1.18.25.109
- Election Systems & Software's Electronic Voting System version 5.2.0.0 and 5.2.0.3
- Election Systems & Software's Unity version 3.4.1.0 Voting System
Electronic Poll Books by County
View a map of the electronic poll books used by each county.
Certified Electronic Poll Books
Directives Relating to Electronic Voting Systems
- Directive concerning the use, implementation and operation of electronic voting stystems by the county board of elections
- Directive concerning the conduct of electronic voting system examinations by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issued by the Secretary of the Commonwealth
- Attachment A: Request for Examination
- Attachment B: Representation Affidavit
- Attachment C: Explanation of the Pennsylvania Method
- Attachment D: Indemnification and Warranty
- Attachment E: Pennsylvania Voting System Security Standard
- Directive concerning the installation of files regarding the Diebold Accuvote-TSX Electronic Voting System issued by the Secretary of the Commonwealth Directive
Conditions and Recommendations
- Hart eSlate
- ES&S iVotronic
- AccuVote TSX with GEMS
- Sequoia Edge II
- Sequoia Advantage
- AccuVote TSX with Assure
Voting System and Electronic Poll Book Testing Status Reports
- March 2018
- April 2018
- May 2018
- June 2018
- July/August 2018
- September 2018
- October 2018
- November/December 2018
- January 2019
- February 2019
Please see the Election Assistance Commission's Voting System Status Report for voting systems that are currently going through the federal certification process or the Frequently Asked Questions section for more information on the federal certification programs.
Voting System Malfunction Reports
