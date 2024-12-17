Following the implementation of the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA) on October 26, 2017:



Beginning October 26, 2017, all notaries – new and reappointed – must complete a three-hour notary public education course approved by the Department. The course must be completed within the six-month period immediately preceding application. Basic education courses are designed for individuals who have never been a notary public or notaries who have let their commissions expire. Continuing education courses are designed for renewing notaries who hold current and active commissions.



The list of RULONA-compliant basic and continuing education courses is below. The Department will update the list as it approves new courses.

Listings indicate whether the course is delivered via classroom instruction and/or online.



Many notary education providers offer additional services to notaries, such as bonds, errors and omissions insurance, and notary equipment (including stamps and journals). Please note that the Department of State does not regulate these services.



Basic education courses

Pennsylvania Association of Notaries (PAN)

One Gateway Center, Suite 401

420 Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1498

Phone: 1-800-944-8790

Fax: 1-800-707-7075

E-Mail: pan@notary.org

Website: www.notary.org

*Approved 2/14/2017 for classroom instruction and interactive online courses

National Notary Association (NNA)

9350 De Soto Avenue

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Phone: 1-800-876-6827

E-Mail: services@nationalnotary.org

Website: www.nationalnotary.org

*Approved 3/20/2017 for interactive online course

Online Notary Institute

6116 Innovation Way

Carlsbad, CA 92009

E-Mail: support@onlinenotaryinstitute.com

Website: www.onlinenotaryinstitute.com

*Approved 3/23/2017 for interactive online course

Blue Desk Notary Education

3830 Vanalden Avenue

Tarzana, CA 91356

Phone: 1-800-810-2454

E-Mail: info@bluedesknotary.com

Website: www.bluedesknotary.com

*Approved 4/4/2017 for interactive online course

Pennsylvania Automotive Association (PAA)

1925 North Front Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Phone: (717) 255-8311 or 1-800-242-3745

E-mail: amitchell@paa.org

Website: www.paa.org

*Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course

Huckleberry Notary Bonding Inc.

P.O. Box 940489

Maitland, FL 32794-0489

Phone: 1-800-422-1555

Fax: 1-800-224-6368

E-Mail: info@notaries.com

Website: www.notaries.com/pennsylvania

*Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course

American Safety Council – Insurance Division, Inc.

225 East Robinson Street

Suite 570

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: 1-800-393-1063

Fax: 1-800-224-6368

E-mail: info@notaryofamerica.com

Website: www.notaryofamerica.com

*Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course

Notaries Equipment Company

2021 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103-1491

Phone: 215-563-8190

Fax: 215-977-9386

E-mail: info@mburrkeim.com

Website: www.notariesequipment.com

*Approved 9/12/2017 for classroom instruction and interactive online courses

American Society of Notaries

P.O. Box 5707

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5707

Phone: 850-671-5164

Fax: 850-671-5165

E-mail: carly@asnnotary.org

Website: www.asnnotary.org

*Approved 10/24/2017 for interactive online course

Notary.net

Notary.net, LLC

PO Box 41400

Des Moine, IA 50311

Phone: 888-263-1977

Fax: 877-349-6590

E-Mail: sales@notary.net

Website: https://notary.net

*Approved 10/26/2017 for interactive online course

Bucks County Community College

Office of Continuing Education

275 Swamp Rd

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 215-497-8729

Fax: 215-258-7796

E-Mail: Donna.Kirn@bucks.edu

Website: http://www.bucks.edu

*Approved 10/26/2017 for classroom instruction course

Montgomery County Community College

340 DeKalb Pike

Blue Bell, PA 19422

Phone: 215-641-6300

Website: www.mc3.edu

*Approved 10/26/17 for classroom instruction course

Notary Association of Pennsylvania, Co.

6059 Allentown Boulevard, Suite 903

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Phone: 1-800-366-8279

Fax: 1-800-637-5992

E-mail: info@notarybonding.com

Website: www.notarybonding.com

*Approved 11/20/2017 for interactive online course

Northampton Community College

511 East Third Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Phone: 610-861-4175

E-mail: achase@northampton.edu

Website: www.northampton.edu

*Approved 10/5/2018 for classroom instruction course

The PA Notary Online Training Course

642 Cowpath Road, Suite 216

Lansdale, PA 19446

Phone: 215-385-3143

E-mail: hello@thepanotary.com

Website: www.thepanotary.com

*Approved 6/20/2019 for interactive online course

The Lawrence Institute for Notaries, Ltd.

100 South Broad Street

Suite 1415

Philadelphia, PA 19110-1005

Phone: 215-870-3103

Email: info@Lawrenceinstitutefornotaries.com

Website: www.lawrenceinstitutefornotaries.com

*Approved 10/28/2019 for classroom instruction course and interactive online course



Keystone Notary Ed

P.O. Box 216

Danielsville, PA 18038

Phone: 610-569-0306

Email: michelle@keystonenotary.com

Website: www.keystonenotaryed.com

*Approved 11/6/2019 for interactive online course

Easy Notary

59 East Baltimore Avenue

Clifton Heights, PA 19018-1602

Phone: 610-283-3954

Fax: 267-295-9982

E-Mail: info@easy-notary.com

Website: www.easy-notary.com

*Approved 3/18/2022 for interactive online course

Pennsylvania Notary Course-PANotaryprep

2310 Coppervale Drive

Rocklin, CA 95765

Phone: 916-218-2672

E-Mail: admin@panotaryprep.com

Website: www.panotaryprep.com

*Approved 9/16/2022 for interactive online course

Continuing education courses



