Following the implementation of the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA) on October 26, 2017:
Beginning October 26, 2017, all notaries – new and reappointed – must complete a three-hour notary public education course approved by the Department. The course must be completed within the six-month period immediately preceding application. Basic education courses are designed for individuals who have never been a notary public or notaries who have let their commissions expire. Continuing education courses are designed for renewing notaries who hold current and active commissions.
The list of RULONA-compliant basic and continuing education courses is below. The Department will update the list as it approves new courses.
Listings indicate whether the course is delivered via classroom instruction and/or online.
Many notary education providers offer additional services to notaries, such as bonds, errors and omissions insurance, and notary equipment (including stamps and journals). Please note that the Department of State does not regulate these services.
Basic education courses
Pennsylvania Association of Notaries (PAN)
One Gateway Center, Suite 401
420 Fort Duquesne Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1498
Phone: 1-800-944-8790
Fax: 1-800-707-7075
E-Mail: pan@notary.org
Website: www.notary.org
*Approved 2/14/2017 for classroom instruction and interactive online courses
National Notary Association (NNA)
9350 De Soto Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Phone: 1-800-876-6827
E-Mail: services@nationalnotary.org
Website: www.nationalnotary.org
*Approved 3/20/2017 for interactive online course
Online Notary Institute
6116 Innovation Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
E-Mail: support@onlinenotaryinstitute.com
Website: www.onlinenotaryinstitute.com
*Approved 3/23/2017 for interactive online course
Blue Desk Notary Education
3830 Vanalden Avenue
Tarzana, CA 91356
Phone: 1-800-810-2454
E-Mail: info@bluedesknotary.com
Website: www.bluedesknotary.com
*Approved 4/4/2017 for interactive online course
Pennsylvania Automotive Association (PAA)
1925 North Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Phone: (717) 255-8311 or 1-800-242-3745
E-mail: amitchell@paa.org
Website: www.paa.org
*Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course
Huckleberry Notary Bonding Inc.
P.O. Box 940489
Maitland, FL 32794-0489
Phone: 1-800-422-1555
Fax: 1-800-224-6368
E-Mail: info@notaries.com
Website: www.notaries.com/pennsylvania
*Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course
American Safety Council – Insurance Division, Inc.
225 East Robinson Street
Suite 570
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: 1-800-393-1063
Fax: 1-800-224-6368
E-mail: info@notaryofamerica.com
Website: www.notaryofamerica.com
*Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course
Notaries Equipment Company
2021 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103-1491
Phone: 215-563-8190
Fax: 215-977-9386
E-mail: info@mburrkeim.com
Website: www.notariesequipment.com
*Approved 9/12/2017 for classroom instruction and interactive online courses
American Society of Notaries
P.O. Box 5707
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5707
Phone: 850-671-5164
Fax: 850-671-5165
E-mail: carly@asnnotary.org
Website: www.asnnotary.org
*Approved 10/24/2017 for interactive online course
Notary.net
Notary.net, LLC
PO Box 41400
Des Moine, IA 50311
Phone: 888-263-1977
Fax: 877-349-6590
E-Mail: sales@notary.net
Website: https://notary.net
*Approved 10/26/2017 for interactive online course
Bucks County Community College
Office of Continuing Education
275 Swamp Rd
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 215-497-8729
Fax: 215-258-7796
E-Mail: Donna.Kirn@bucks.edu
Website: http://www.bucks.edu
*Approved 10/26/2017 for classroom instruction course
Montgomery County Community College
340 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
Phone: 215-641-6300
Website: www.mc3.edu
*Approved 10/26/17 for classroom instruction course
Notary Association of Pennsylvania, Co.
6059 Allentown Boulevard, Suite 903
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Phone: 1-800-366-8279
Fax: 1-800-637-5992
E-mail: info@notarybonding.com
Website: www.notarybonding.com
*Approved 11/20/2017 for interactive online course
Northampton Community College
511 East Third Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Phone: 610-861-4175
E-mail: achase@northampton.edu
Website: www.northampton.edu
*Approved 10/5/2018 for classroom instruction course
The PA Notary Online Training Course
642 Cowpath Road, Suite 216
Lansdale, PA 19446
Phone: 215-385-3143
E-mail: hello@thepanotary.com
Website: www.thepanotary.com
*Approved 6/20/2019 for interactive online course
The Lawrence Institute for Notaries, Ltd.
100 South Broad Street
Suite 1415
Philadelphia, PA 19110-1005
Phone: 215-870-3103
Email: info@Lawrenceinstitutefornotaries.com
Website: www.lawrenceinstitutefornotaries.com
*Approved 10/28/2019 for classroom instruction course and interactive online course
Keystone Notary Ed
P.O. Box 216
Danielsville, PA 18038
Phone: 610-569-0306
Email: michelle@keystonenotary.com
Website: www.keystonenotaryed.com
*Approved 11/6/2019 for interactive online course
Easy Notary
59 East Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018-1602
Phone: 610-283-3954
Fax: 267-295-9982
E-Mail: info@easy-notary.com
Website: www.easy-notary.com
*Approved 3/18/2022 for interactive online course
Pennsylvania Notary Course-PANotaryprep
2310 Coppervale Drive
Rocklin, CA 95765
Phone: 916-218-2672
E-Mail: admin@panotaryprep.com
Website: www.panotaryprep.com
*Approved 9/16/2022 for interactive online course
Continuing education courses
