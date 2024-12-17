Skip to agency navigation
    Following the implementation of the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA) on October 26, 2017:

    Beginning October 26, 2017, all notaries – new and reappointed – must complete a three-hour notary public education course approved by the Department. The course must be completed within the six-month period immediately preceding application. Basic education courses are designed for individuals who have never been a notary public or notaries who have let their commissions expire. Continuing education courses are designed for renewing notaries who hold current and active commissions.

    The list of RULONA-compliant basic and continuing education courses is below. The Department will update the list as it approves new courses.

    Listings indicate whether the course is delivered via classroom instruction and/or online.

    Many notary education providers offer additional services to notaries, such as bonds, errors and omissions insurance, and notary equipment (including stamps and journals). Please note that the Department of State does not regulate these services.

    Basic education courses

    Pennsylvania Association of Notaries (PAN)
    One Gateway Center, Suite 401
    420 Fort Duquesne Boulevard
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1498
    Phone: 1-800-944-8790
    Fax: 1-800-707-7075
    E-Mail: pan@notary.org
    Website: www.notary.org
    *Approved 2/14/2017 for classroom instruction and interactive online courses 

    National Notary Association (NNA)
    9350 De Soto Avenue
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    Phone: 1-800-876-6827
    E-Mail: services@nationalnotary.org
    Website: www.nationalnotary.org
    *Approved 3/20/2017 for interactive online course

    Online Notary Institute
    6116 Innovation Way
    Carlsbad, CA 92009
    E-Mail: support@onlinenotaryinstitute.com  
    Website: www.onlinenotaryinstitute.com
    *Approved 3/23/2017 for interactive online course

    Blue Desk Notary Education
    3830 Vanalden Avenue
    Tarzana, CA 91356
    Phone: 1-800-810-2454
    E-Mail: info@bluedesknotary.com
    Website: www.bluedesknotary.com
    *Approved 4/4/2017 for interactive online course

    Pennsylvania Automotive Association (PAA)
    1925 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    Phone: (717) 255-8311 or 1-800-242-3745
    E-mail: amitchell@paa.org
    Website: www.paa.org
    *Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course

    Huckleberry Notary Bonding Inc.
    P.O. Box 940489
    Maitland, FL  32794-0489
    Phone: 1-800-422-1555
    Fax: 1-800-224-6368
    E-Mail:  info@notaries.com
    Website: www.notaries.com/pennsylvania
    *Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course

    American Safety Council – Insurance Division, Inc.
    225 East Robinson Street
    Suite 570
    Orlando, FL 32801
    Phone: 1-800-393-1063
    Fax: 1-800-224-6368
    E-mail: info@notaryofamerica.com
    Website: www.notaryofamerica.com
    *Approved 7/11/2017 for interactive online course

    Notaries Equipment Company
    2021 Arch Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19103-1491
    Phone: 215-563-8190
    Fax: 215-977-9386
    E-mail: info@mburrkeim.com
    Website: www.notariesequipment.com
    *Approved 9/12/2017 for classroom instruction and interactive online courses

    American Society of Notaries
    P.O. Box 5707
    Tallahassee, FL 32314-5707
    Phone: 850-671-5164
    Fax: 850-671-5165
    E-mail: carly@asnnotary.org
    Website: www.asnnotary.org
    *Approved 10/24/2017 for interactive online course

    Notary.net       
    Notary.net, LLC
    PO Box 41400
    Des Moine, IA  50311
    Phone: 888-263-1977 
    Fax: 877-349-6590
    E-Mail: sales@notary.net
    Website: https://notary.net
    *Approved 10/26/2017 for interactive online course

    Bucks County Community College
    Office of Continuing Education 
    275 Swamp Rd  
    Newtown, PA 18940  
    Phone: 215-497-8729 
    Fax: 215-258-7796  
    E-Mail: Donna.Kirn@bucks.edu
    Website: http://www.bucks.edu
    *Approved 10/26/2017 for classroom instruction course 

    Montgomery County Community College
    340 DeKalb Pike  
    Blue Bell, PA  19422  
    Phone: 215-641-6300  
    Website: www.mc3.edu
    *Approved 10/26/17 for classroom instruction course

    Notary Association of Pennsylvania, Co.
    6059 Allentown Boulevard, Suite 903
    Harrisburg, PA  17112
    Phone: 1-800-366-8279
    Fax: 1-800-637-5992
    E-mail: info@notarybonding.com
    Website: www.notarybonding.com
    *Approved 11/20/2017 for interactive online course

    Northampton Community College
    511 East Third Street
    Bethlehem, PA 18018
    Phone: 610-861-4175
    E-mail: achase@northampton.edu
    Website: www.northampton.edu
    *Approved 10/5/2018 for classroom instruction course

    The PA Notary Online Training Course
    642 Cowpath Road, Suite 216
    Lansdale, PA  19446
    Phone: 215-385-3143
    E-mail: hello@thepanotary.com
    Website: www.thepanotary.com
    *Approved 6/20/2019 for interactive online course

    The Lawrence Institute for Notaries, Ltd.
    100 South Broad Street
    Suite 1415
    Philadelphia, PA  19110-1005
    Phone: 215-870-3103
    Email: info@Lawrenceinstitutefornotaries.com
    Website: www.lawrenceinstitutefornotaries.com
    *Approved 10/28/2019 for classroom instruction course and interactive online course

    Keystone Notary Ed
    P.O. Box 216
    Danielsville, PA 18038
    Phone: 610-569-0306
    Email: michelle@keystonenotary.com
    Website: www.keystonenotaryed.com
    *Approved 11/6/2019 for interactive online course

    Easy Notary
    59 East Baltimore Avenue
    Clifton Heights, PA 19018-1602
    Phone: 610-283-3954
    Fax: 267-295-9982
    E-Mail: info@easy-notary.com
    Website: www.easy-notary.com
    *Approved 3/18/2022 for interactive online course

    Pennsylvania Notary Course-PANotaryprep
    2310 Coppervale Drive
    Rocklin, CA 95765
    Phone:  916-218-2672
    E-Mail: admin@panotaryprep.com
    Website: www.panotaryprep.com
    *Approved 9/16/2022 for interactive online course

     

    Continuing education courses

    Pennsylvania Automotive Association (PAA)
    1925 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    Phone: 717-255-8311 or 1-800-242-3745
    E-mail: amitchell@paa.org
    Website: www.paa.org
    *Approved 7/30/2019 for interactive online course

    Pennsylvania Association of Notaries (PAN)
    One Gateway Center, Suite 401
    420 Fort Duquesne Boulevard
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1498
    Phone: 1-800-944-8790
    Fax: 1-800-707-7075
    E-Mail: pan@notary.org
    Website: www.notary.org
    *Approved 10/4/2019 for classroom instruction 

