December 21, 2024 – The Department of State seeks public comment on proposed rulemaking 16-61 relating to the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA).

Please find the preamble and regulatory text of the Department’s proposed rulemaking, published in the December 21, 2024 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. Note that where existing text is modified, new text is underlined and bolded and deleted text is [bracketed out and bolded]. The entirety of Chapter 167 is proposed to be added and is printed in regular type to enhance readability.

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments, recommendations or objections regarding this proposed rulemaking. Comments must be received by February 19, 2025.

Send written comments to:

Martha H. Brown, Assistant Counsel

Department of State

Office of Chief Counsel

401 North Street, Room 306

Harrisburg, PA 17120

or by email to: ra-notaries@pa.gov

Please reference “No. 16-61 (Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts)” when mailing or emailing comments.