Overview

Notaries public are essential in verify the identity of signers of important documents. This is critical in reducing the risk of fraud in important transactions. Notaries have responsibilities such as confirming identities, witnessing signatures, administering oaths, and certifying document copies.



Notaries public are appointed by the Pennsylvania Department of State and hold their positions for four-year terms. An application fee of $42 is required, and the processing time for applications generally ranges from 2 to 4 weeks. All first-time notaries must pass a notary examination administered by the Department’s examination vendor Pearson VUE. New and renewing notaries must complete a mandatory three-hour educational course. It is important to reapply before your existing commission expires to avoid the necessity of retaking the examination.



Eligibility

To qualify as a notary, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States

Reside or be employed or practice in Pennsylvania

Be able to read and write in English

Maintain a clean record , free from significant criminal convictions or sanctions

Complete a minimum of three hours in an approved notary education program within six months prior to applying

Pass a notary examination administered by the Department’s examination vendor Pearson VUE if you are applying for the first time or if your previous commission has expired

You may not serve as a notary if you:

Are a U.S. Congress member

Hold an office or appointment of profit or trust under the federal government’s legislative, executive, or judiciary departments for which you receive a salary, fees, or related benefits

Are a Pennsylvania General Assembly member

Apply Now

Start your application process by applying online.

After You Apply

Once your application is approved, you will receive a notification and additional instructions via email. You are required to take an official oath, register your signature, and record your bond. These steps must be completed within 45 days from your appointment date to secure your commission. Ensure your email settings allow you to receive communications from the Department of State to avoid missing important documents.

Common Reasons an Applicant Will Not be Issued a Commission

Sometimes, applicants may be denied a notary commission for several reasons, including:

Not providing evidence of having completed the required notary education course within six months before the application

Submitting false or misleading information on the notary application

A history of criminal convictions related to fraud, dishonesty, or deceit

Any prior disciplinary actions against their notary commission, such as revocation or suspension

Failure to pay the application fees or maintain a bond