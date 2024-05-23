Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Newsroom

    The Office of Communications and Press handles all media inquiries for Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and the Pennsylvania Department of State, including the Department's 29 professional licensing boards and commmissions.

    Department press releases
    Resources for the press

    Office of Communications and Press

    For timely assistance, please send all media questions and interview requests to ra-st-press@pa.gov. Please include your name, contact information, and deadline.

     

    Department of State Press Releases

    Resources

    WebpageResource information

    Voting & Election Statistics

    		​Find election statistics on voter registration, annual reports and more. 

    Election Directives & Guidance

    		​A list of current and archived election directives and guidance. 
    Pennsylvania Elections - Results
    		​The results of federal and state elections in Pennsylvania are available on the election results website starting after 8 p.m. on election night. 
    ​Pennsylvania County Election Offices
    		​The results of county, city, and local elections in Pennsylvania may be found on your county's board of elections website.
    ​Elections Data
    		​Find point-in-time transcational data about absentee and mail-in ballots by county election offices. Following election day, this report, posted daily, provides more election results data about the remaining ballots needed to be counted. This data is being published for informational purposes to provide a high-level overview of the process.
    ​Campaign Finance
    		This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania.
    Pennsylvania Charities System
    		The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations provides an online search for registered charitable organizations.
    Pennsylvania Business Filing Services
    		The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations provides an online search for registered corporations.
    Pennsylvania Licensing System
    		The Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Organizations (BPOA) provides an online search to verify professional licenses.
    BPOA Disciplinary Actions
    		The Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Organizations provides a monthly list of disciplinary or corrective measures taken by the 29 professional licensing boards and commissions and Notaries Public.