Annual Reports
On November 3, 2022, Governor Wolf signed into law Act 122 of 2022. Among the many changes made by this legislation, Act 122 created an annual report requirement (like that imposed by most states) for domestic and foreign filing associations. The long-time decennial report requirement for these associations has been repealed. The new annual report filing is required for:
- Domestic business corporations
- Domestic nonprofit corporations
- Domestic limited liability (general) partnerships
- Domestic electing partnerships that are not limited partnerships
- Domestic limited partnerships (including limited liability limited partnerships)
- Domestic limited liability companies
- Domestic professional associations
- Domestic business trusts
- All registered foreign associations
Learn more about annual reports.
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Reports
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2024 (PDF)
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2023 (PDF)
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2022 (PDF)
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2021 (PDF)
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2020 (PDF)
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2019 (PDF)
Veteran or Reservist Owned Small Business Report 2018 (PDF)