Annual Reports

On November 3, 2022, Governor Wolf signed into law Act 122 of 2022. Among the many changes made by this legislation, Act 122 created an annual report requirement (like that imposed by most states) for domestic and foreign filing associations. The long-time decennial report requirement for these associations has been repealed. The new annual report filing is required for:

Domestic business corporations

Domestic nonprofit corporations



Domestic limited liability (general) partnerships

Domestic electing partnerships that are not limited partnerships

Domestic limited partnerships (including limited liability limited partnerships)

Domestic limited liability companies

Domestic professional associations

Domestic business trusts

All registered foreign associations

Learn more about annual reports.

