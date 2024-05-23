Registration Forms

The Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations makes available a wide range of forms housed in the Business Filing Services portal to assist individuals and business entities in filing with the Bureau. The forms may be used to file new entities or to request changes to existing entities. A Business Filing Services account is required for all online filing. New entity filing forms are available on the “Initial Forms” tab. To file amendments for existing registrations, find and open the record through the “Search” tab in the Business Filing Services portal and request access. Once access is obtained, all amendment forms will be available. The Bureau highly encourages online filing as the easiest and fastest way to get your documents processed. Help Guides are available to assist with online filing.

Forms not housed in the Business Filing Services are found below. These forms are provided in a fillable PDF format, which allows you to enter data directly into the form using your computer and Adobe Acrobat Reader. Once completed, the form may be mailed to the Bureau with appropriate payment for filing. Filers are responsible for the completeness and accuracy of all information provided in their submitted forms.

Expedited request forms are available in-person at the Bureau's reception room. Note that expedited services may be requested with online filings made through Business Filing Services.