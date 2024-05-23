All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Barber Examiners meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 656 589 906#

All meetings are held in Harrisburg, PA, unless otherwise noted.

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2024 Schedule

January 22

March 18

May 20 - Cancelled

July 22 - Cancelled

September 23 - Cancelled

November 25

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.