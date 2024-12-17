Skip to agency navigation
    Contact the Department of State

    The Department of State wants to hear from you. The Department protects the public's health and safety by licensing more than one million business and health professionals; promotes the integrity of the electoral process; supports business start-ups and job creation through business registration services; maintains registration and financial information for thousands of charities, and sanctions professional boxing, kick-boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts.

    Quick Contacts

    Businesses & Corporations

    (717) 787-1057, RA-CORPS@pa.gov

    Contact Businesses & Corporations

    Charities

    (717) 783-1720, ST-CHARITY@pa.gov

    Contact Charities

    Elections

    (717) 787-5280, RA-Elections@pa.gov

    Contact Elections

    Notaries

    (717) 787-5280, RA-Notaries@pa.gov

    contact Notaries

    Professional Licenses

    1-833-367-2762

    contact Professional Licensing

    Communications and Press

    ra-st-press@pa.gov

    Email communications and press

    Office Contact Information:

    Office of the Secretary

    401 North Street, Rm 302

    Harrisburg PA  17120

    Phone: (717) 787-6458

     

    Right to Know

    Janelle Hawthorne, Agency Open Records Officer
    401 North Street, Rm 306
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 317-5340
    Email: RA-RTK-DOS@pa.gov
    Department of State Right to Know Policy (PDF)

     

    Bureau of Elections

    401 North Street, Rm 210
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-5280
    Email:
    Elections/Precinct Data = Running for Office
    Voter Registration

    Bureau of Notaries, Commissions and Legislation

    401 North Street, Rm 201
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-5280
    Email: Commissions, Legislation and Notaries

    Bureau of Campaign Finance and Civic Engagement

    401 North Street, Rm 500
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-5280
    Email:
    Campaign Finance  
    Lobbying Disclosure

    Bureau of Election Security and Technology

    401 North Street, Rm 210
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-5280
    Email: Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE)

    Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations

    Charities:
    401 North Street, Rm 207
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Charities Phone: (717) 783-1720
    Email: RA-Charity@pa.gov

    Corporations:
    401 North Street, Rm 206
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Corporations Phone: (717) 787-1057
    Email: RA-CORPS@pa.gov

    Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation

    Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation Headquarters
    17 N 2nd St., Suite 1100
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 783-7228
    Fax: (717) 783-0823
    Email: RA-STBEI_HQ@pa.gov

    BEI – Harrisburg Regional Office
    17 N 2nd St., Suite 1100
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 783-7240
    Fax: (717) 772-2682
    Email: RA-STBEIHBGRO@pa.gov

    BEI – Philadelphia Regional Office
    7000 Geerdes Blvd., Suite 103
    King of Prussia, PA 19406
    Phone: (610) 768-3070
    Fax: (610) 768-3066
    Email: RA-STBEIPHILARO@pa.gov

    BEI – Pittsburgh Regional Office
    411 7th Ave, Suite 410
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219Phone: (412) 565-5026
    Fax: (412) 565-3640
    Email: RA-STBEIPGHRO@pa.gov

    BEI – Scranton Regional Office
    321 Biden Street, Room 525 
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Phone: (570) 963-4864
    Fax: (570) 963-3417
    Email: RA-STBEISCRRO@pa.gov

    BEI – Charities Investigation Unit
    17 N 2nd St., Suite 1100
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 736-8213
    Fax: (717) 772-2682
    Email: RA-STBEICIU@pa.gov

    Bureau of Finance

    401 North Street, Rm 308
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-3945

    ​Department of State​ Human Resources​​ Office

    Phone:  717-787-8444
    Email: ra-stpersonnel@pa.gov

    Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    2525 N 7th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Toll Free: 1-833-DOS-BPOA (1-833-367-2762)
    Find your board contact information

    Office of Chief Counsel

    401 North Street, Rm 306
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 783-0736

    Office of Communications and Press

    401 North Street, Rm 307
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Email: Ra-st-press@pa.gov

    Office of Legislative Affairs

    401 North Street, Rm 302
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-6458

    Office of Policy

    401 North Street, Rm 309
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-6458

    State Athletic Commission

    2525 N 7th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Phone: (717) 787-5720
    Email: RA-SAC@pa.gov