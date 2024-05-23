Voting & Election Statistics

How to Request Data

Don’t see a particular dataset online? Pennsylvania residents have the ability to make a Right to Know Law request for data that may not already be publicly available on the Department’s website. Please see below for more information.

If you’d like to submit a Right to Know Law request for data, please email RA-RTK-DOS@pa.gov.

Statewide Mail-Ballot File Request

This point-in-time transactional data is being published for informational purposes to provide detailed data pertaining to the processing of absentee and mail-in ballots by county election offices. This data is extracted once per day from the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE system) and it reflects activity recorded by the counties in the SURE system as of the time of the pull.

Please note that county election offices will continue to process ballot applications (as applicable), record ballots, reconcile ballot data, and make corrections when necessary, and this will continue through Election Day. Administrative practices for recording transactions in the system (i.e., recording individual transactions as they occur versus in recording batches of transactions at specific intervals) will vary county by county. These activities may result in substantial changes to a county's data from one day to the next.

The data file contains several fields in pipe delimited format. The data includes all mail ballot applications processed by counties, which includes voters on the permanent mail ballot list.

In order to receive this data, you must complete the Statewide Mail-Ballot File Request by using this online webform or by downloading a form and emailing it to the Division of Election Security and Technology at RA-STBEST@PA.GOV.