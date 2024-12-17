The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs currently sells listings of licensees to individuals or entities. These lists are primarily purchased by education providers, professional associations, or other commercial enterprises.

The information provided in our active listings includes:

License number

Name

City

County

Certification date

Expiration date

The information provided in our inactive listings includes:

License number

Name

City

County

Certification date

Expiration date

Our listings do not include telephone numbers or email addresses. We also do not provide mailing labels.



The cost associated with purchasing a list includes a setup fee of $71.00 as well as a cost per name charge. The cost will vary depending on the listings purchased. We offer a standard listing which includes all licensees and the cost is $.005 per licensee. We also offer listings that are broken out by county and the cost is $.03 per licensee.



Please follow this link Online List Sales to make an online purchase for active listings only. You will need to register as a user, choose the listing you wish to purchase, and pay with a credit card. Your list will be available for download in Excel format.

If you have any further questions, please email ra-listrequest@pa.gov and we will assist with your request.





