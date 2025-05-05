Scams

October 16, 2024 - Additional Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Scams

The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of additional scams relating to federal Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI).

Form 4022 - This bogus form is titled “Mandatory Beneficial Ownership Reporting.” Form 4022 purports to be from “United States Business Regulation Department.” There is no such Department of the federal government. It requires a $117 fee. Despite its appearance, this is not a U.S. Treasury Form.

Form 5102 - This bogus form also is titled “Mandatory Beneficial Ownership Reporting.” However, Form 4022 purports to be from “Annual Records Service.” There is no such business. It requires a $119 fee. Despite its appearance, this is also not a U.S. Treasury Form.

2024 – Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Form - This bogus form is purports to be from “C.P.S.” There is no such business. It requires a $175-$195 fee. This is also not a U.S. Treasury Form. The form is collecting a great deal of personal information. There is also online form: Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Form (cps-boifiling.com).

These are all SCAMS. Beginning January 1, 2024, a new federal rule does require many companies doing business in the U.S. to report information about their ownership to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury. However, those Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN and no fee is required to do so. Get more information and file at https://www.fincen.gov/boi.

The information required by FinCEN contains sensitive personal information for each individual identified as a beneficial owner, including the full legal name, date of birth, address and the unique identifying number and image of a U.S. passport, state driver’s license or other eligible identification document. Company information, such as full legal name (and any trade names), address, jurisdiction of formation and taxpayer identification number (or equivalent issued by a foreign jurisdiction) is also required.

Businesses should be extremely wary of providing this personal information to any company offering to make Beneficial Ownership Information reports, other than a trusted law firm or established service company. Again, Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN at https://www.fincen.gov/boi. There is also no filing fee for the BOI reports made with FinCEN.

July 2024 – Business Document Center

The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of mailings entitled “2024 Pennsylvania Certificate of Good Standing” forms that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a company called “Business Document Center.” The form congratulates companies on registering their business with the State of Pennsylvania and provides the following message: “Now that your filing with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State is complete, you’re eligible to obtain your elective Pennsylvania Certificate of Good Standing.” According to the form, this Certificate of Good Standing costs $87.25. Companies are informed that they may need the certificate for loans, renewing business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.

This is a partial SCAM. The address used by this company, notwithstanding the mailing’s incorrect spelling of “Philiadelphia,” is that of a UPS store located in Philadelphia.

The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. The Pennsylvania Department of State does not issue “Certificates of Good Standing.” Instead, Pennsylvania law permits “Subsistence Certificates” to be issued to domestic filing associations and “Certificates of Registration” for a registered foreign association. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40, and the certificates are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online. This particular scam mailing even acknowledges in the fine print that businesses “can purchase the certificate directly from the state for a cheaper price.”

The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying much more than is needed for a Subsistence Certificate or a Certificate of Registration by using a bogus intermediary like Business Document Center. This may also add time to a request. While a proof of registration with the Department of State (such as certified copies of filed documents or a Subsistence Certificate) may be required for legitimate business purposes such as loans or renewing business licenses, typically the lender or regulator requires that the copies or certificates are obtained close in time to when they are needed.

December 11, 2023 – United States Business Regulations Department



The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of Important Compliance Notices​ relating to “Mandatory Ownership Information Reporting" that are targeting registered Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself “United States Business Regulations Department" purporting to be from Washington, D.C. The form begins: “Your business has a reporting obligation under new federal legislature [sic] aimed at preventing financial crimes." It goes on to state that the reporting is mandatory for the majority of businesses in the United States and the penalties for non-compliance can be severe. It notes that the “Business Regulations Department (BRD)" has “simplified the reporting process with a new online portal." Users are taken to a non-secure website which did not load on the date this notice was posted.



This is a SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of “United States Business Regulations Department." There is no address provided for this company, only an unsecure website that is not functional. The mailing also contains a QR Code and an email which purports to be from a United States government office or entity (support@efileportal.us). The phone number on the mailing (1-855-260-6959) does not appear to be functioning.



The mailing contains incorrect and overbroad information. Beginning January 1, 2024, a new federal rule does require many companies doing business in the U.S. to report information about their ownership to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury. However, those Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN and no fee is required to do so. Get more information and file at https://www.fincen.gov/boi



The information required by FinCEN contains sensitive personal information for each individual identified as a beneficial owner, including the full legal name, date of birth, address and the unique identifying number and image of a U.S. passport, state driver's license or other eligible identification document. Company information, such as full legal name (and any trade names), address, jurisdiction of formation and taxpayer identification number (or equivalent issued by a foreign jurisdiction) is also required.





Businesses should be extremely wary of providing this personal information to any company (other than a trusted law firm or established service company) offering to make Beneficial Ownership Information reports. Again, Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports are made directly with FinCEN at https://www.fincen.gov/boi. There is also no filing fee for the BOI reports made with FinCEN.



June 14, 2023 – PA Corporate Certificates



The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of 2023 Certificate of Subsistence Request Forms that are targeting recently registered Pennsylvania businesses from a bogus company calling itself "PA Corporate Certificates." The form congratulates companies on registering their business with the State of Pennsylvania and goes on to suggest that "you have one step left in order to buy your optional Certificate of Subsistence from Pennsylvania Corporate Certificate," by paying $102.50 to the company to procure the certificate. Companies are informed that they may need the certificate for loans, renewing business licenses, or for tax or other business purposes.

This is a partial SCAM. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "PA Corporate Certificates" or "Pennsylvania Corporate Certificates." The address used by this company is that of a mailbox/UPS store located in Philadelphia and the phone number on the mailing (1-800-226-6952) goes to a call center located outside of Pennsylvania.

The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. The Pennsylvania Department of State does issue "Certificates of Subsistence" or "Subsistence Certificates" to domestic filing associations and "Certificates of Registration" to registered foreign associations. The cost of such certificates obtained directly from the Department of State is $40 and these certificates are generally available by email within two hours of ordering online.

The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying much more than is needed for a Subsistence Certificate or a Certificate of Registration by using a bogus intermediary like PA Corporate Certificate. This may also add time to a request. While a proof of registration with the Department of State (such as certified copies of filed documents or a Subsistence Certificate) may be required for legitimate business purposes such as loans or renewing business licenses, typically the lender or regulator requires that the copies or certificates are obtained close in time to when they are needed.



June 1, 2023 – Federal And State Labor Law Posters

The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of updated Labor Law Compliance Notices (PDF) sent to recently-formed Pennsylvania businesses. The letter states that the businesses are required to post updated Federal labor law posters in the workplace or will face significant fines and penalties. Businesses are told they may pay a company called "LLCS" to receive compliant posters. State posters are also listed as part of the mailing.



This is a partial SCAM. Pennsylvania businesses should be aware that the Commonwealth's enforcement agency for wage law is the Department of Labor and Industry's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance. Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites pursuant to Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provides links to download these poster for free. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also provides a link to Federal Required Employee Notices.



Additionally, there is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "LLCS." The address used by "LLCS" is that of a UPS store located in Harrisburg. There is no phone number on the mailing.



The Department is alerting all Pennsylvania business entities of this deceptive solicitation to prevent Pennsylvania businesses from paying for posters that can be obtained for free. It is also not required that businesses obtain the mandatory posters through an unregistered intermediary like "LLCS."



September 26, 2022 – Patent & Trademark Bureau



The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of a reminder form that is targeting businesses with trademarked logos claiming to be from the "Patent and Trademark Bureau," a fake company. The form states that in order to renew a trademark, the company must pay $1950 for an initial renewal and $850 for any additional trademark classes. The form contains publicly available information about the company, such as name, address, the trademarked image, and various pertinent dates relating to the trademark, and the company is informed that it will lose the trademark if it fails to renew. The form states, in small text, that the Patent and Trademark Bureau is a private entity that will file the renewal on behalf of the business.

This is a partial scam. There is no company registered to do business in Pennsylvania by the name of "Patent and Trademark Bureau." The address used by the fake company is that of a postal store located in Huntingdon Valley. The telephone number associated with this scam is 215-207-0140. The scammers appear to be using publicly available data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office to target trademark holders. It is true that a failure to renew a trademark results in the loss of that trademark. However, both in Pennsylvania and on the federal level, trademark renewals can be filed by the business itself and for a much lower fee.

The mailing contains some incorrect and overbroad information. While federal trademarks do operate on a ten-year cycle, Pennsylvania state trademarks renew every five years. The cost of such renewals made directly with the Department of State is $50 and with the USPTO $525 per class of trademark.

The Department is alerting all business entities of this solicitation to prevent businesses from paying more than is needed for a trademark renewal by using a bogus intermediary like the Patent and Trademark Bureau. This may also add time to a request. While renewal is required to maintain a trademark, renewal may be accomplished by filing directly with the Department of State or the USPTO.



March 22, 2022 – Certificate Of Status



The Pennsylvania Department of State has been made aware of another scam relating to newly formed businesses. Unknown persons are calling companies, stating that they are from the "Secretary of State's office" and informing the business that it must complete certain paperwork to obtain a "Certificate of Status." The caller has basic information about the business (name, address, phone number) that is available from public sources. The caller then emails or texts a link to a Google form, wherein more information about the company is sought: