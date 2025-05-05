Health Care Licensure Compacts

Starting July 7, 2025, doctors, nurses, and physical therapists who live in Pennsylvania can apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
How do I apply for a compact license?
Starting July 7, 2025, health care professionals interested in a compact license should go to the Department of State’s Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS), at pals.pa.gov, to complete their application.
About Other Healthcare Licensure Compacts
Yes. In 2020, Pennsylvania fully implemented the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT), which allows psychologists to obtain authorization to practice telepsychology and/or a temporary authority to practice (TAP) n participating states.
More than 900 Pennsylvania psychologists have obtained privileges through PSYPACT to practice across state lines.