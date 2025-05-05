Skip to agency navigation
    Health Care Licensure Compacts

    Starting July 7, 2025, doctors, nurses, and physical therapists who live in Pennsylvania can apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.

    This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.

    Who is affected?

    Nurses

    Nurses (RNs, LPNs) can apply for a multistate license to practice in more than 41 additional states.

    Doctors

    Physicians (MDs, DOs) can use an expedited pathway to obtain licenses to treat patients in more than 40 additional states.

    Physical Therapists

    Physical therapists (PTs) and PT assistants can apply for practice privileges in more than 30 additional states.

    Physical Therapy Compact

    How do I apply for a compact license?

    Starting July 7, 2025, health care professionals interested in a compact license should go to the Department of State’s Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS), at pals.pa.gov, to complete their application.

     

    About Other Healthcare Licensure Compacts

    Yes. In 2020, Pennsylvania fully implemented the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT), which allows psychologists  to obtain authorization to practice  telepsychology and/or a temporary authority to practice (TAP) n participating states.

    More than 900 Pennsylvania psychologists have obtained privileges through PSYPACT to practice across state lines.