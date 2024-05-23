Pennsylvania Department of State

Resources to Help Start a Business or Charity
Find resources on how to start a business, how to file online, and moreBusiness and charities resources
Resources for Professional Licensees
Find information about licensing processing guides and timelines, best practices, and more.Professional licensing resources
Information on Voting & Elections
Find reports and statistics on voting, campaign finance, and lobbying disclosure.Voting and election reports and statistics
State Athletics Resources
Find forms and documents needed to compete in Pennsylvania.Forms for boxers, mixed martial artists and more
-
Secretary of the Commonwealth Certifies 2024 General Election Results
-
Shapiro Administration Offers Tips to Help Pennsylvanians Avoid Falling Victim to Charity Scams
-
Post-Election Audits Confirm Accuracy of 2024 General Election
-
Pennsylvania Surges in National Occupational Licensing Rankings, Building on Governor Shapiro’s Commitment to Get Pennsylvanians on the Job Faster and Make Government Move at the Speed of Business