Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Campaign Finance website. This site receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania. Reports filed by other local candidates or political committees can be viewed by contacting the county Board of Elections. Campaign finance reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

2024 Campaign Finance Reporting Dates

Type of Report Completed Filing Deadline

2023 Annual Report

December 31, 2023

January 31, 2024

*6th Tuesday Pre-Primary

March 4, 2024

March 1​2, 2024

2nd Friday Pre-Primary April 8, 2024

April 12, 2024

24-Hour Reporting (Daily)

Starts April 9, 2024

Through and including April 23, 2024

30 Day Post-Primary May 13, 2024

May 23, 2024

6th Tuesday Pre- Election

September 16, 2024

September 24, 2024

2nd Friday Pre-Election October 21, 2024

October 25, 2024

24-Hour Reporting (Daily)

Starts October 22, 2024

Through and including November 5, 2024

30 Day Post-Election November 25, 2024

December 5, 2024

2024 Annual Report

December 31, 2024

January 31, 2025



POSTMARKS are acceptable as proof of timely filing when the report is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than the day prior to the filing deadline.