Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Barbers
- Barber Shops
- Barber Teachers
- Application for Changes to Existing Barber Shop
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Additional Documents and Resources
- Licensing Requirements
- Certification of Hours Request (PDF)
- Certification of Employment (PDF)
- Quarterly Hour Report for Students (PDF)
- Suggested Bond form for Barber Schools (PDF)
- Barber School Change Application (PDF)
- Barber Student Registration (PDF)
- Barber Student Training Information (PDF)
- Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks
- Pathway to Licensure
- Cosmetology and Barber Training Through Career and Technical Center Program
- Instructions for Submitting Quarterly Hour Reports in PALS
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.