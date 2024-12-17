State Athletics Resources and Forms

Pro Boxer
- Pro Boxer License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Pro Boxing Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current ABC Federal ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Pro MMA
- Pro MMA License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Pro MMA Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Pro Kickboxer
- Pro Kickboxer License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Pro Kickboxer Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
Amateur MMA
- Amateur MMA License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Amateur MMA Experience form* (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Amateur Kickboxer/Muay Thai Fighter
- Amateur Kickboxing/Muay Thai Fighter License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Amateur Kickboxer/Muay Thai Fighter Experience form* (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Amateur Kickboxer/Muay Thai Fighter Contract (PDF)
- Amateur Kickboxing Waiver
- Amateur Muay Thai Waiver
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Manager
- Manager License Application (PDF)
- Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
- Here are the steps to take to complete a Criminal Background check online.
- Go to website https://epatch.pa.gov/home
- Click on “Submit a New Record Check”
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Accept”
- Choose “Individual Request”
- Reason For Request: Choose “Other”
- Input your information into the blank fields
- Input your information into the blank fields on the following page
- Click “Finish”
- Enter in Credit Card information to pay online
Boxing Promoter
- Boxing Promoter Requirements
- Boxing Promoter License Application (PDF)
- Boxing Promoter Bond (PDF)
- Driver's License for First time Promoter
*Statement of Policy on Charity Boxing Events (PDF)
MMA Promoter
- MMA Promoter Requirements
- MMA Promoter License Application (PDF)
- MMA Promoter Bond (PDF)
- Amateur MMA Contract
- Driver's License for First time Promoter
Wrestling Promoter
- Wrestling Promoter Requirements
- Wrestling Promoter License Application (PDF)
- Wrestling Promoter Bond (PDF)
- Driver's License for First time Promoter
Other Applications
- Announcer (PDF)
- Judge (PDF)
- Matchmaker (PDF)
- Ringside Physician (PDF)
- Referee (PDF)
- Second (PDF)
- Timekeeper (PDF)
- Trainer (PDF)
Miscellaneous Forms and Resources
- Amateur MMA Waiver Form (PDF)
- Amateur Kickboxing Waiver
- Amateur Muay Thai Waiver
- Bout Contract for Boxing/MMA (PDF)
- Neurological Exam
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Manager/Boxer Contract for Boxing/MMA
- Pro Wrestling Event Request Form
- 5% Ticket Statement Boxing/MMA
- 5% Ticket Statement Wrestling
- Broadcast and Television License Fee Report
- Rules for Cornermen/Seconds/Trainers
- Endorsement “NIL” Contract Notification Form