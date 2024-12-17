Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Office of Campaign Finance & Lobbying Disclosure

    Campaign Finance

    Campaign Finance Division receives and posts campaign finance reports filed by candidates for statewide, legislative and judicial offices, as well as political committees registered in Pennsylvania.

    Campaign Finance Details

    Lobbying Disclosure

    The Lobbying Disclosure Division makes public all filed registration statements and quarterly expense reports, as well as an annual report to the General Assembly outlining lobbying activities with detailed information on registered principals, lobbying firms and lobbyists.

    Lobbying Disclosure Details

    Campaign Finance Forms and Reports

    Download forms and reports for campaign finance. 

    Campaign Finance Forms and Reports

    Campaign Finance Resources

    Find resources and information you need.

    Campaign Finance Resources

    Lobbying Disclosure Annual Reports

    View Lobbying Disclosure's annual reports. 

    Lobbying Disclosure Annual Reports