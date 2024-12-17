Campaign Finance Resources

Resources
- Campaign finance reporting law
- Frequently asked questions
- Candidates frequently asked questions
- Judicial candidates frequently asked questions
- Reports filed by candidates for federal office
- 10-day enforcement memo
- Technical specifications for electronic filing of campaign expense reports
- Summary and statement regarding the effect of U.S. Supreme Court's Decision in Citizens United v. FEC
Vendors of Approved Software
The following vendors have developed Pennsylvania-compliant campaign finance reports for online filing. As vendors successfully submit online campaign finance reports in our testing environment, their information and contact information will be listed below.
Compliant Vendors
Adjutant Software's Campaign Toolbox
2055 Bond Road, DeLand, FL 32720-4531
Tel. 386-822-9181 * Fax 386-738-2124
scm@adjutant.com
Aristotle
205 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E., Washington, DC 20003
Tel. (202) 543-8345 * Fax (202) 543-6407 *
support@aristotle.com
Campaign Deputy
PO Box 8141
Louisville, KY 40257
Tel. (202)915-0500 *
sales@campaigndeputy.com
Complete Campaigns
205 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E., Washington, DC 20003
Tel. 888-217-9600 * Fax (202) 543-6407
info@completecampaigns.com
CPI Technologies' Landslide
2625 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Tel. 717-214-5274 * Fax 717-214-5277
sales@cpitech.com
DAL Services, Inc.
PO Box 22116, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Tel. (484) 383-0099*
David@DAL-Services.com
DDCO
805 15th Street, NW, Suite 300,Washington, DC 20005
Tel. (202) 830-2038*
PACServices@DDCpublicaffairs.com
NetFile
2707 Aurora Road, Mariposa, CA 95338
Tel. (209)742-4100* Fax (209)391-2200 *
sales@netfile.com
NGP VAN
1445 New York Ave., NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005
Tel. (202) 686-9330 * Fax (202) 380-0548 *
info@ngpvan.com
The Pennsylvania Bar Association
100 South Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Tel. (717) 238-6715 * Fax (717) 238-1204 *
atrosky@pabar.org
Cision, Inc.
12051 Indian Creek Court, Beltsville, MD 20705
Tel. (800) 345-5572 *
grsupport@cision.com
ElecTekUSA
4017 Washington Rd, Suite 164, McMurray, PA 15317
Tel. (814) 619-3414 * Fax (724) 228-0948 *
E-mail Sales@electekusa.com
IsPolitical
4142 Adams Ave., Ste 103-550, San Diego, CA 92116
Tel. (800)926-0062
support@ispolitical.com