    Campaign Finance Resources

    Resources

    Vendors of Approved Software

    The following vendors have developed Pennsylvania-compliant campaign finance reports for online filing. As vendors successfully submit online campaign finance reports in our testing environment, their information and contact information will be listed below. 

    Compliant Vendors

    Adjutant Software's Campaign Toolbox
    2055 Bond Road, DeLand, FL 32720-4531
    Tel. 386-822-9181 * Fax 386-738-2124
    scm@adjutant.com

     

    Aristotle
    205 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E., Washington, DC 20003
    Tel. (202) 543-8345 * Fax (202) 543-6407 *
    support@aristotle.com

     

    Campaign Deputy
    PO Box 8141
    Louisville, KY 40257
    Tel. (202)915-0500 *
    sales@campaigndeputy.com

     

    Complete Campaigns
    205 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E., Washington, DC 20003
    Tel. 888-217-9600 * Fax (202) 543-6407
    info@completecampaigns.com

     

    CPI Technologies' Landslide
    2625 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103
    Tel. 717-214-5274 * Fax 717-214-5277
    sales@cpitech.com

     

    DAL Services, Inc.
    PO Box 22116, Philadelphia, PA  19136
    Tel. (484) 383-0099*
    David@DAL-Services.com

     

    DDCO
    805 15th Street, NW, Suite 300,Washington, DC 20005
    Tel. (202) 830-2038* 
     PACServices@DDCpublicaffairs.com

     

    NetFile
    2707 Aurora Road, Mariposa, CA 95338
    Tel. (209)742-4100* Fax (209)391-2200 *
    sales@netfile.com

     

    NGP VAN
    1445 New York Ave., NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005
    Tel. (202) 686-9330 * Fax (202) 380-0548 *
    info@ngpvan.com

     

    The Pennsylvania Bar Association
    100 South Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Tel. (717) 238-6715 * Fax (717) 238-1204 *
    atrosky@pabar.org

     

    Cision, Inc.
    12051 Indian Creek Court, Beltsville, MD 20705
    Tel. (800) 345-5572 *
    grsupport@cision.com

      

    ElecTekUSA
    4017 Washington Rd, Suite 164, McMurray, PA 15317
    Tel. (814) 619-3414 * Fax (724) 228-0948 *
    E-mail Sales@electekusa.com
     

    IsPolitical
    4142 Adams Ave., Ste 103-550, San Diego, CA 92116
    Tel. (800)926-0062
    support@ispolitical.com