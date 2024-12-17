-
Applying for a Professional License from Outside Pennsylvania
-
Child Abuse recognition and Reporting Continuing Education Providers
-
50 State Comparison Report
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Business Fee Exemption for Veteran-Owned Business
-
DEA Form 106 Final Rule
-
New Pennsylvanians Licensure Survey
-
Act 125 - Consent to Prescribe Opioid Medication to a Minor
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide - Individuals with Criminal Convictions
Professional Licensing Resources & Information
We are here to help professional licensees perform their job with guides and resources to help them serve Pennsylvanians.