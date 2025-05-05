Business Guides

Business Guide

Guía de negocios en Español

Online Filing Help Guides

Customer Portal Overview (PDF)

This guide provides instructions on how to create an account use the Business Filing Services portal.

How to Amend or Close an Existing Business (PDF)

This guide provides instructions on how to gain access to records to file amendments or dissolutions/terminations using the Business Filing Services portal.

Filing an Annual Report Help Guide (PDF)

This guide provides instructions on how to file an Annual Report using the Business Filing Services portal.

Customer PIN (PDF)



This guide provides more detailed instructions on how to gain access to records by requesting a Personal Identification Number (PIN).



Copy and Certificate Requests (PDF)



This guide provides instructions on how to request and pay for copy or certificate requests through the portal.



Customer Deposit Accounts (PDF)



This guide provides instructions on setup and use of Customer Deposit Accounts.

