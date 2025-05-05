Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Business Guides

    Business Guide

    Guía de negocios en Español

     

    Online Filing Help Guides

    Customer Portal Overview (PDF)

    This guide provides instructions on how to create an account use the Business Filing Services portal.

     

    How to Amend or Close an Existing Business (PDF)

    This guide provides instructions on how to gain access to records to file amendments or dissolutions/terminations using the Business Filing Services portal.

     

    Filing an Annual Report Help Guide (PDF)

    This guide provides instructions on how to file an Annual Report using the Business Filing Services portal.

     

    Customer PIN (PDF)

    This guide provides more detailed instructions on how to gain access to records by requesting a Personal Identification Number (PIN).

     

    Copy and Certificate Requests (PDF)

    This guide provides instructions on how to request and pay for copy or certificate requests through the portal.

     

    Customer Deposit Accounts (PDF)

    This guide provides instructions on setup and use of Customer Deposit Accounts.