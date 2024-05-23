Professional Members:
Christopher, John
10/9/24 - 10/9/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Derr, Amber (Chairperson)
8/30/23 - 8/30/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
McAndrew, Michael
11/8/21 - 11/8/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Seright, Charles
02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Public Members
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Gavin, Patrick (Secretary)
Bureau of Consumer Protection
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Six members of the board.
6 Barbers
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner