Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Lobbying Disclosure website. This site makes public all filed registration statements and quarterly expense reports, as well as an annual report outlining lobbying activities with detailed information on registered principals, lobbying firms and lobbyists. The site also provides guidance regarding compliance with Lobbying Disclosure laws. Registrations and quarterly expense reports can now be filed and reviewed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Registration Lobbyist registration Lobbying firm registration Principal registration

Quarterly Expense Report Due Dates:

1st Quarter January 1-March 31 - Report Due April 30th

2nd Quarter April 1-June 30- Report Due July 30th

3rd Quarter July 1-September 30 - Report Due October 30th

4th Quarter October 1-December 31 - Report Due January 30th

Reminder: HB 1175 mandated online filing for lobbying disclosure. The bill was signed on February 14, 2018 and is now Act 2 of 2018. As of April 16, 2018, any paper registrations or expense reports received by the Department will not be accepted. If you need assistance with filing online or have any questions, please call 717-787-5280 or email ra-lobbydisclosure@pa.gov .

Under the authority of Act 134 and regulations, the Department provides notice that the thresholds under 65 Pa.C.S. § 13A06 for registration under 65 Pa.C.S. § 13A04 and the threshold for reporting under 65 Pa.C.S. § 13A05(d) shall be increased to $3,000 effective January 1, 2017.

Lobbying Disclosure Renewal for 2025-2026

The renewal fee is $300 for all registrants. This fee covers a renewal for a principal, lobbying firm, or lobbyist from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026. Find more information on renewal dates.

