The State Board of Barber Examiners regulates the licensure and practice of the barbering profession in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Board has jurisdiction over the procedures for obtaining a license to become a barber, manager-barber or barber-teacher. Through its agents, the Board inspects, approves and registers all barber shops and schools of barbering and prescribes the sanitary requirements for the individual establishment. By performing these functions, the Board protects the public from gross incompetence, unethical or dishonest practice or conduct, and the spread of contagious and infectious disease.

Board Laws and Regulations

Examination Information

The best method for candidates to register for an exam is to log into their Pearson VUE account, via the web at: https://home.pearsonvue.com/pa/bpoa, and search for an exam date & time; candidates can then enter different zip codes and a mile radius as well for alternate options.

For information regarding the Barber examinations, to schedule an examination, or to check the status of your application, please visit http://www.pearsonvue.com/pa/.