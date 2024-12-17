The State Board of Barber Examiners regulates the licensure and practice of the barbering profession in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The Board has jurisdiction over the procedures for obtaining a license to become a barber, manager-barber or barber-teacher. Through its agents, the Board inspects, approves and registers all barber shops and schools of barbering and prescribes the sanitary requirements for the individual establishment. By performing these functions, the Board protects the public from gross incompetence, unethical or dishonest practice or conduct, and the spread of contagious and infectious disease.
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.