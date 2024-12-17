Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Barber Examiners

    The State Board of Barber Examiners regulates the licensure and practice of the barbering profession in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Apply or Renew Your License
    Barber Licensure Guide

    The State Board of Barber Examiners regulates the licensure and practice of the barbering profession in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    The Board has jurisdiction over the procedures for obtaining a license to become a barber, manager-barber or barber-teacher. Through its agents, the Board inspects, approves and registers all barber shops and schools of barbering and prescribes the sanitary requirements for the individual establishment. By performing these functions, the Board protects the public from gross incompetence, unethical or dishonest practice or conduct, and the spread of contagious and infectious disease.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Examination Information

    The best method for candidates to register for an exam is to log into their Pearson VUE account, via the web at:  https://home.pearsonvue.com/pa/bpoa, and search for an exam date & time; candidates can then enter different zip codes and a mile radius as well for alternate options.

    For information regarding the Barber examinations, to schedule an examination, or to check the status of your application, please visit http://www.pearsonvue.com/pa/.

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    RA-BARBER@pa.gov -- Please note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Barber Examiners P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical Address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical Address

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.