    Quarterly Hour Reporting

    Beginning with the second (2nd) quarter of 2024, quarterly hour reports for barber students in shops and schools are required to be submitted through the PALS account associated with the shop or school the student was attending. An email was sent at the beginning of April to alert shops and schools to the pending change and included instructions for submitting the hours in PALS.

    Act 66 of 2024: Barber-Teacher Reform Law

    50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes

    ACT 6 OF 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

    Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)

    Elder Abuse (PDF)

    Senior Safe (PDF)

    Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

    Mobile Shops

    Mobile shops are not licensed or regulated in the state of Pennsylvania and are therefore prohibited.  Information regarding activities performed outside of a barber shop can be found under the Pennsylvania State Board of Barber Examiners Regulations for “Services Performed Outside the Shop” §3.61.