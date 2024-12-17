Citizens who have complaints concerning solicitations by charitable organizations, solicitors or fundraising counsels are urged to submit a complaint form online.



Within the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigations are the Division of Charities Investigations and the Division of Audits. These divisions were created under the powers granted to the Secretary, who has the authority to investigate violations of the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, 10 P.S. § 162.1 et seq.



The Bureau is prohibited from releasing any information regarding any complaints it may have received or any investigations it may be conducting, except as provided by law.