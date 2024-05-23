An individual to whom a barber-teacher's license has been issued and provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to enter the barbering occupation.

Degree Requirement:

High School Diploma or Equivalent A candidate must be a high school graduate or equivalent.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - The examinations for license as barber and barber-teacher shall include both practical [hands-on] and theoretical [written] tests. A passing grade in practical work and in the written test is required before a license will be issued.

Experience:

5 years or 500 hours as a Licensed Barber - The applicant for a barber-teacher's license shall, as a condition precedent to obtaining a license, take the barber-teacher's license examination and score a passing grade. Prior to taking the examination, the applicant shall be at least eighteen years of age, be a high school graduate or its equivalent, and either have had five years' experience as a licensed barber in a licensed barber shop or shared shop, or be a barber or manager-barber who has trained for 500 hours under a licensed teacher in a licensed barber school as a teacher-trainee. The training shall be limited to teaching methods and need not be specifically related to barbering.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$173.00 - $33 application fee & $63.00 for theory exam & $77.00 for practical exam

For Reciprocity/Act 41 applicants, there is a $65 fee.



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$270.00 - Biennial renewal of license

Licensure by Act 41:



Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

